Who is Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife? All you need to know
Who is Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife and who plays her? Here’s everything you need to know about Poplar’s newest resident.
Call the Midwife is used to welcoming plenty of new arrivals and Call the Midwife season 12 will see an intriguing fresh face move into Nonnatus House — forthright nun Sister Veronica.
Following the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022, Sister Veronica will make her debut in the opening episode of the 12th season, set in 1968.
But who is Sister Veronica? And who plays her? Here’s everything you need to know about Poplar’s newest resident…
When does Sister Veronica join Call the Midwife?
The nun makes her first appearance in episode one of the 12th season, airing in the UK on New Year’s Day on BBC One at 8pm.
In the US, the season will premiere on PBS on March 19, 2023. New episodes will be released Sundays at 8/7c.
Who is Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife?
The caring but no-nonsense nun, who has a passion for marmalade, is drafted in to join Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and the rest of the medical team at Nonnatus House and work as a health visitor in the community. She has previously worked in Hong Kong alongside formidable Mother Superior Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes).
She soon gets stuck into her job, but her jolly, can-do attitude leaves Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) rather rattled. Meanwhile, Sister Veronica also causes a stir when handyman Fred (Cliff Parisi) tries to find her a suitable bike for her to use on her rounds, but she prefers another means of transport — a nippy moped!
Who plays Sister Veronica?
Sister Veronica is played by Rebecca Gethings.
“Sister Veronica has been working as a midwife, but she's come as a health visitor to Nonnatus House. She doesn't really read social situations the same way as other people. She has a good heart and she means well but she puts her foot in it a lot and she ruffles feathers. She's not shy and retiring, she just bustles in because she wants to make a change. And if she has to tell little fibs, then she will…,” says Gethings, who is thrilled to be joining the cast.
“I can't believe my luck! Everyone's been so welcoming and patient. And to be a fan of the show and then to be involved in it is just amazing. But wearing the wimple is very noisy, it's like being inside a crisp packet!”
Where have you seen Rebecca Gethings before?
The actor, who was born in Canada and brought up in the UK, has made several appearances in a range of hit comedy shows. In political sitcom The Thick of It, she starred as Helen Hatley, an advisor to clueless MP Nicola Murray (Rebecca Front), while she has also featured in the likes of Extras, Feel Good, Veep and Breeders as well as Ricky Gervais’ film David Brent: Life on the Road.
She most recently appeared as Queen Eleanor in Starz/Liongate's Catherine de Medici period drama The Serpent Queen and provides the voice of Ethel Cratchit in Netflix’s Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.
