BBC responds to shock reports Call the Midwife has been axed

The BBC has responded to shock reports that Call the Midwife is coming to an end, and it's good news for fans of the much-loved period drama.

Viewers had been left worried about the future of their favourite show after a source reportedly told The Daily Star: "After years of drama and countless births, Call The Midwife is coming to an end. The team has decided it’s time to draw the show to a close and bow out. This is the last we’ll see of these much-loved characters. Storylines will tie up a lot of loose ends."

However, the BBC has been quick to reassure fans, releasing a statement confirming that the show isn't going anywhere.

It was announced this morning, Thursday, June 26: "The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come. As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”

As fans will already know, filming for Call the Midwife season 15 is well underway, and as part of the new series, we will also be treated to two Christmas specials later this year.

It was announced back in May that the world of Call the Midwife would be expanding with an official statement revealing we would be getting a spin-off set during the Blitz, plus a new movie.

The BBC said at the time: "In an exciting new development, the world of Nonnatus House will also be expanding. A prequel TV series set in Poplar during World War Two will be made for the BBC in 2026.

"In addition, Neal Street, in development with BBC Film, are producing a Call the Midwife film. This will be set overseas in 1972 and feature iconic characters from the existing TV show."

All our Call the Midwife favourites will be back for season 15. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Details of this year's festive special were also announced, revealing that the show would be going beyond Poplar and overseas: "A two-part Christmas Special, set in Hong Kong and Poplar, will be followed by eight new hour-long episodes set in the East End, coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One from January 2026.

"When senior members of the Nonnatus House staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, the younger midwives are left to cope alone. As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order’s future. After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do.

"This change of energy reverberates throughout series 15. The new series kicks off in 1971 with several of the ladies embracing Women’s Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House. As the year unfolds, we see the team handle cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery."

All episodes of Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available on BBC iPlayer and the new season of the show will land at Christmas 2025.