Not Going Out season 14: everything we know

Not Going Out season 14 is on the way with Lee Mack again starring in the comedy, which has now clocked over 100 episodes.

Amazingly, the show has been on our screens for nearly 20 years. Tim Vine was one of the original stars — we have an article on why Tim left the show along with other former stars, including Timothy West and Miranda Hart.

Talking about the show coming back, Lee says: "Once again, I'm very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom.

"I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC, and to be part of it myself is still a dream come true, even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again….!!"

The sitcom is now the UK's all-time second longest running by number of series (and fifth by number of episodes).

Here's everything we know...

Not Going Out season 14 is expected to air on BBC One in the summer of 2025, although this is still to be officially confirmed. The episodes were shot earlier this year at Pinewood Studios.

Not Going Out season 14 cast

(Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Pete Dadds)

Lee Mack will be back as Lee alongside Sally Bretton as Lee's wife Lucy. Also expected back are Hugh Dennis as Lee's long-suffering friend Toby and Abigail Cruttenden as Toby's wife Anna, who can't quite believe she's sunk so low as to be associated with Lee.

Also, hopefully back are Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant as Lucy's parents. Lucy's dad certainly thinks his daughter could have done better than marrying Lee!

Plot

Neither Lee Mack nor the BBC has given us any plot hints yet. We do know the new series is six parts, with each episode 30 minutes long.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. Here's the recent Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise crossover for Comic Relief to enjoy until we get one...

Not Going Beyond Paradise | Red Nose Day 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Not Going Out behind the scenes and more

Not Going Out is produced by Avalon for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, says: "Not Going Out remains one of the UK’s most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team. The show’s consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return."