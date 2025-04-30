Taskmaster season 19: release date, line-up, trailer and everything we know
Taskmaster season 19 features five new funny famous people trying to impress Greg Davies.
Taskmaster season 19 is about to launch on Channel 4, with a science-themed tint to the season as you may have guessed from the image at the top of this page.
As ever, the series will feature the show's creator 'Little' Alex Horne putting five contestants from the world of comedy through their paces in a variety of peculiar challenges, after which they'll all get together in the studio for Taskmaster Greg Davies to appraise their efforts.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest series...
Taskmaster season 19 launch date
Taskmaster season 19 begins on Thursday, May 1 on Channel 4 at 9 pm, with episodes airing every Thursday at 9 pm for 10 weeks.
If you can't watch the show live, episodes will be available each week on the broadcaster's streaming service, which is also called Channel 4.
Taskmaster season 19 line-up
The cast of season 19 has already been announced, and they are as follows:
- Fatiha El-Ghorri, a stand-up comedian who has previously appeared on shows including Sorry I Didn't Know, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled and Outsiders.
- Jason Mantzoukas, an actor and comedian known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation and The Good Place.
- Mathew Baynton, star of Horrible Histories, Ghosts and Murder is Easy
- Rosie Ramsey, author and podcaster best known for co-hosting Shagged, Married, Annoyed and The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.
- Stevie Martin, a stand-up comic who has appeared on The Mash Report, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Emily Atack Show.
Taskmaster season 19 hosts
No changes here, the Taskmaster Greg Davies is back in his rightful place, with loyal assistant Alex Horne by his side.
Is there a trailer for Taskmaster season 19?
There is, and you can check it out below!
