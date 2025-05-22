How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 4: when every episode lands and how you can stream them

Everyone's favorite (and the only) motorist turned farm-owner returns to screens from Friday, May 23 when Clarkson's Farm season 4 brings back the popular series.

Debut: Friday, May 23

Episodes: 8 (spread over 3 weeks)

You've probably heard about Clarkson's attempts to set up his farm at this point, but the fourth season brings some twists to the formula and some challenges for Jeremy.

For one, the increasing profile of Jeremy's right-hand-man Kaleb means that he's got his own celebrity gigs, drawing him away from the farm. Clarkson has to undergo some of his tasks single-handed.

In addition Clarkson's attempts to open a restaurant means he needs to buy a pub, and getting that up and running is his latest big task.

So there's a lot going on at Diddly Squat. Here's how to watch Clarkson's Farm season 4 online including when the episodes roll out.

How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 4

Episodes of Clarkson's Farm season 4 will air on Prime Video. You can get access to Prime Video by subscribing to Amazon Prime.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month but it's cheaper to sign up for an annual option. That costs you $139 / £95 and whichever you sign up for, you'll be able to stream Prime Video's library and also get next-day shopping, access to Amazon Music and various other perks.

There's a one-month Prime Video free trial which new subscribers can use to test the service for free, including watching Clarkson's Farm season 4 (though I'd recommend you start with the first three seasons!).

Clarkson's Farm season 4 episode release schedule

Prime Video is spreading the release of Clarkson's Farm season 4 over three weeks. Here's when the episodes come out:

Friday, May 23: Episodes 1-4.

Episodes 1-4. Friday, May 30: Episodes 5 & 6.

Episodes 5 & 6. Friday, June 6: Episodes 7 & 8.

Past seasons of Clarkson's Farm

If you want to watch the first three seasons of Clarkson's Farm, whether it's because you haven't seen them yet or because you want to re-watch them to catch up ahead of the new season, you'll be able to find them all on Prime Video.

The series debuted in June 2021 before returning for season 2 in 2023. The fourth season released over two weeks in May 2024.