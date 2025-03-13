Farmer Wants a Wife season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dating show

Following the success of Farmer Wants a Wife season 2, cowboy and agri-romance fans can look forward to a whole new season with Farmer Wants a Wife season 3.

In a press release, Fox touted the success of the show when it comes to happy couples: "Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 34 countries and resulting in 226 marriages and 565 children (with four on the way). Last season’s farmers Mitchell Kolinsky and Nathan Smothers remain happily in love in their relationships with Sydney Errera and Taylor BeDell, respectively."

This season we have four new single farmers who are looking for love and there's a long line of women hoping to saddle up with the farmer of their dreams.

Here's everything we know about Farmer Wants a Wife season 3.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 premieres Thursday, March 20, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

As of this writing, we don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like Fubo, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch episodes the next day on Hulu.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 plot

Here's the synopsis of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 from Fox:

"This season, four new farmers—Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone and Colton Hendricks—bring the heat as all-new daters look to leave behind city life for the charm of the country as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.

"These farmers are the cream of the crop. Farmer Matt is the California heartthrob who uprooted his life in Austin to help save his brother and sister-in-law’s avocado farm – he’s our fairytale Prince Charming! Family, faith and football – that’s Farmer Jay, the hometown hero who lost his football career to injury and put everything he had into rebuilding the legacy of his grandfather’s farm in Alabama. Farmer John is an urban cowboy – a high-flying St. Louis law student who dreams of living in the tradition of his family’s farm in rural Missouri with his sweetheart by his side, if he can find her of course! Our cheeky charmer with a witty sense of humor is Farmer Colton – a third-generation Arkansas cattle rancher, recently divorced and a single dad to his 2-year-old son who is looking for a second chance at love.

"The third season will dive deeper into the beauty and trials of homegrown love, and new twists will put relationships to the ultimate test. Along the way, the farmers and their daters hit the road as they travel to Alabama for a speed dating event, Tennessee for a country ball and Texas for an overnight camping mixer. New this season, the final daters will bring their families back to the farms where their loved ones will experience first-hand what it is like living in the countryside. As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while some will head out to pasture, and only time will tell if they have the patience, spirit and adaptability required to be a farmer’s wife."

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 cast

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 is hosted by multi-talented performer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones).

The four farmers looking for wives are Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone and Colton Hendricks. Fox provided the following information about the handsome farmers below:

"Matt’s natural gift for fruit farming makes it look like he’s been doing it his whole life, but it wasn’t until in the last few years when his sister-in-law’s parents tragically passed away, that he traded in his real estate house flipping hammer for a harvesting hoe. Matt dove deeply into the agriculture industry and has worked alongside his brother and sister-in-law ever since. While he enjoys the loving nickname 'Uncle Matt' from his nine nieces and nephews, he’s more than ready for his own little one to call him 'Dad.' Matt is looking for someone active and family-oriented who can keep up with the fun of the fruit farming lifestyle."

"Despite not being initially perceived as a typical 'cowboy,' Jay grew up in the country of Alabama on his grandfather’s horse farm surrounded by family - farming, hunting, kayaking, fishing, and anything else that kept him outdoors surrounded by animals. When Jay’s original dream of becoming a pro athlete while playing football at Duke was crushed due to an injury, he began to reflect on the times in his life that made him the happiest to determine his next steps. Choosing to return to his roots was easy, and he’s never looked back. While Jay felt pressure playing college football, it's nothing compared to the massive pressure his mom's been putting on him lately asking about grandbabies! Jay’s looking for a kind-hearted, refined, confident woman who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty on the farm!"

"John spent his youth alongside his five siblings, learning everything he could about farm life from his grandfather. To this day, he feels incredibly lucky to be in the presence of such an incredible farmer on his great-grandfather's land and dreams of making his family even prouder by finding a partner. At the end of the day, when the hard work is done, he prioritizes studying for his law degree, going on woodland drives with his grandfather, daytime fishing and nighttime frog gigging. John is eager to find his life partner so he can continue the farming legacy and his grandfather can bear witness to the next, most important chapter of his life!"

"Colton is a 28-year-old divorced dad of a two-year-old son. His upbringing on a farm instilled in him the value of hard work, as he spent his early years there alongside his dad. Love, family and ranching are Colton’s top priorities. Colton knows exactly what he wants and has been having a tough time meeting someone ready to be a mom. With his whole family close by and gorgeous property to raise his dream football team-sized family, Colton is looking forward to meeting a partner who knows what they are signing up for."

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 trailer

Take a look at the preview of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 below: