Farmer Wants a Wife season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dating show

Following the success of Farmer Wants a Wife season 1, agri-romance fans can look forward to a whole new season with Farmer Wants a Wife season 2.

Four new single farmers are looking for love and there's a long line of women hoping to saddle up with the farmer of their dreams.

Here's everything we know about Farmer Wants a Wife season 2.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 premieres Thursday, February 1, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

As of this writing we don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 plot

Here's the series description from Fox:

"Four new farmers are looking to lasso love in season two! Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 32 countries and resulting in 201 marriages and 514 children… and counting with the addition of farmers Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers. Jennifer Nettles hosts the show and guides the farmers as they embark on a journey to fall in love. The four farmers mutually match with women from big cities across the country who think they might fit in with their farm lifestyle. Eight ladies will meet face-to-face with their chosen farmer, but only five will be invited to stay at their farms to get to know them better."

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 cast

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 is hosted by multi-talented performer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones).

The four farmers looking for wives are Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers. Fox provided the following information about the handsome farmers below:

Ty is a 42-year-old team roper and he lives in Sikeston, Mizz. "Ty is a divorced dad of a 12-year-old daughter," reads the description. "He's had a rope in his hand since he was a kid, and he hasn't been without it since. He can't think of a better life for himself, but the one missing piece has been a special person to continue his life's journey with. "

Mitchell lives in Mount Juliet, Tenn., and is 27 years old. "Mitchell grew up in Knoxville with horses in his backyard, spending much of his time outdoors," Fox offered. "While both his parents and his two brothers have more traditional, white-collar careers, Mitchell fell in love with the beauty and promise of the great outdoors. He knew a life in the heartland was the one for him, so he bought his first farm to pursue his dream of becoming a horse and cattle rancher. He hopes to build a farming legacy with a wife by his side."

Brandon is 29 and he lives in Center, Colo. "Brandon is our most remote farmer, living in a small, one-stop-light town surrounded by his farmland," his bio reads. "He grew up on the farm working with his dad. Later in his twenties, he returned to work the farm full time to continue his family's farming legacy. His business is set up and doing well, and now the missing piece is that special person to share it with."

Nathan is a fourth generation farmer in Bartow, Fla. "Nathan grew up working his family’s farm and citrus groves and at 23, is our youngest farmer," Fox offers. "When he lost his dad at 12-years-old, he quickly grew up and became the man of the house, helping to support his mom and three sisters. He returned to live and work on the farm full time when he graduated from college and is eager to begin his next chapter, including starting a family with the love of his life."

Image 1 of 4 Mitchell on Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 (Image credit: Mark Hill/FOX) Ty on Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 (Image credit: Mark Hill/FOX) Brandon on Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 (Image credit: Mark Hill/FOX) Nathan on Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 (Image credit: Mark Hill/FOX)

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 trailer

Take a look at the preview of Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 below:

How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like Fubo, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch episodes the next day on Hulu.