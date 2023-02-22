Farmer Wants a Wife: release date, trailer and everything we know about the reality dating series

Just in case you were thinking that we’ve run out of ideas for new reality dating competitions, Fox gives us a brand new one with Farmer Wants a Wife. It’s being billed as the “world’s biggest dating show” as it’s aired in 32 countries, and it’s also considered to be the show that would happen if Yellowstone and The Bachelor had a baby.

Curious? Yeah, so are we.

The concept is simple—four farmers are looking for wives. Their potential future wives come from a pool of women whose varying degrees of farm experience range from some to none at all.

What’s more, is that the show is wildly successful across the globe. In a Fox press release, the show’s successes are highlighted by the numbers alone: “The Fremantle-owned format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children.” That’s one heck of a track record!

Here’s everything we know about Farmer Wants a Wife.

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. New episodes will be available the following day on Hulu.

We don't know when the show will be available in the UK, but we'll pass along the update when the information becomes available.

Farmer Wants a Wife cast

Farmer Wants a Wife will be hosted by multi-talented performer Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones).

The four farmers looking for wives are Hunter, Ryan, Landon and Allen. We don't know much about the women who will be vying for their affection just yet, but once we learn more we'll update you.

Farmer Wants a Wife premise

Here's the official plot of Farmer Wants a Wife from Fox:

"Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in 'the big city' in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?"

Farmer Wants a Wife trailer

The trailer tells you everything you need to know about what to expect in Farmer Wants a Wife, and we have to admit, we're even more curious about this new show. Take a look at the trailer below:

How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife

Farmer Wants a Wife will air on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch episodes the next day on Hulu.