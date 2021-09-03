‘Yellowstone’ season 4: Trailer, release date and everything you need to know about the series

The western is alive and well on Paramount Network, with its hit series Yellowstone ready to roll out for its fourth season this fall. The series has proven to be a massive hit for the cable network, and after all the events of season three there’s a lot of excitement amongst its fans to find out what happened.

The Taylor Sheridan series has even led to what is being described as an expanded Yellowstone universe, which is just about to launch for TV viewers with a pair of Paramount Plus original series, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883.

But that’s another topic. If you’re reading this article it’s because you want to know what lies in store for Yellowstone season four. So here’s everything we know about the latest season of Yellowstone.

What is the plot of ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone is a drama series set in modern-day Montana and follows the Dutton family, who own one of the largest cattle ranches in the country. This fact, however, makes them the target for different groups as they try to encroach on the Dutton’s land.

Things got explosive at the end of season three, literally. SPOILERS AHEAD. In the final moments of the third season, coordinated attacks took place against members of the Dutton family. A bomb went off in Beth Dutton’s office; Kayce Dutton was attacked in his own office; and John Dutton was shot down along the side of the road. The season ended without any of their fates being resolved.

You can expect that the reaction to those attacks will be a big part of at least the first part of the fourth season, if not a running storyline throughout. Little information has been shared on any specific plot points, however.

Who is in the ‘Yellowstone’ cast?

Kevin Costner leads the cast as the patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton. He runs the ranch along with his children, played by Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton).

Other cast members include Will Patton, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham and Ian Bohen.

Joining the cast for the fourth season is Academy Award-nominee Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly and Finn Little.

It’s been more than a year since the finale of season three left Yellowstone viewers desperate to find out the fate of many of its characters, but their wait is almost over. Yellowstone season four is set to premiere on Paramount Network on Nov. 7 . New episodes will follow weekly.

Paramount Network is paying off fans’ patience with a special treat, as the Nov. 7 premiere date will feature back-to-back episodes of Yellowstone.

Is there a ‘Yellowstone’ season four trailer?

The first batch of trailers for Yellowstone season four have primarily focused on the final moments of season three, and while the most recent trailer does the same, it also takes a deeper look into what is in store at least in the beginning of the season. The trailer ends with the warning that “every body pays,” but just who exactly will have to pay up in season four is still a mystery.

Watch the Yellowstone season four trailer below.

How to watch ‘Yellowstone’

To watch Yellowstone live on TV, you need to have access to Paramount Network. Check your local cable/satellite providers to see if they packages that include the premium cable channel. Services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all provide the Paramount Network.

If you’re looking to stream previous seasons of Yellowstone, oddly enough you won’t be doing that through Paramount Plus. Peacock currently holds the streaming rights to Yellowstone and has all three seasons available on its service, though it is only available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

Will there be a ‘Yellowstone’ season five?

With how important Yellowstone has been to Paramount Network, can fans expect more episodes beyond this season?

At the moment we just don’t know. No word has been given on a Yellowstone season five, but What to Watch will update this page with any news we hear related to the future of Yellowstone.