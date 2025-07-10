General Hospital spoilers: the big reveal that breaks up Carly and Jack Brennan?

It’s been months since General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) has been warned about her romance with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna), and yet those warnings are still ringing in our ears.

Jason (Steve Burton), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Lucas (Van Hansis) and even Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have all cautioned Carly about being involved with Jack, given the danger he presents. However, she’s remained undeterred and committed to her relationship with him, despite it almost costing Carly her life when Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) accidentally poisoned her with a drink meant for Jack. This is a decision we’re almost certain she’ll live to regret.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

As General Hospital viewers know, Jack is an agent with the WSB and with a number of enemies, so Carly being in his orbit puts her in danger. However, if that wasn’t enough of a threat to their romance, Jack is also hiding some major secrets from her. First, there’s the fact that he covered up Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) murder of Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). In that same vein, Jack then recruited Josslyn to join the WSB.

We also have to talk about our theory that Jack knows more about the penthouse bombing that nearly killed Michael (Rory Gibson). While we aren’t sure if he’s responsible for almost murdering Carly’s eldest son, we have a hunch he may know more information about it that he’s been withholding.

Should Carly learn any one of these secrets, she’d likely break up with him, and sadly for Jack, we suspect one of them is about to spill out soon. But which one?

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

If we had to guess, we suspect Carly is getting ready to learn that her daughter is a WSB agent. Not long ago, Anna (Finola Hughes) asked Jason to look into Professor Dalton (Daniel Goddard) for the sake of protecting Emma (Braedyn Bruner) and Josslyn. He agreed to do so, and we speculated then that his investigation put him on a collision course with Josslyn, as she’s also investigating him.

It just seems likely Jason would learn what Josslyn is up to and her new profession. Although he may not discover that his de facto niece is also a murderer (though she killed Cyrus in self-defense). Sadly for Josslyn, even if she begs Jason not to tell her mother, we don’t think it will work.

Not for nothing, but Jason has lied to Carly a few times this year, and he’s fortunate she was so understanding to overlook it. Especially, when Jason ran around pretending to be the father of Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) baby, knowing Michael was the bio dad, making baby Daisy her granddaughter. So Jason probably won’t want to rock the boat with his bestie, and he may press Josslyn to come clean or threaten to do it himself if the young agent refuses.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Either way, when the Metro Court owner learns Jack recruited her daughter into a dangerous profession, she’s likely to erupt in anger. Understandably, she doesn’t want anything to happen to her mini-me, and probably can’t bear the thought of losing another child to violence.

Should Carly and Jack meet their relationship’s end soon, we are holding out hope that will mean #Carson will be back in action, with Carly and Sonny once again reunited.