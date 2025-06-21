Since General Hospital’s Elizabeth and Lucky aren’t going to happen, they need to give Elizabeth more to do

I’m a die-hard believer that General Hospital’s Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Joshua Jackson) are endgame. I don’t care about the many times they’ve tried to make it work and failed. But, since the powers that be aren’t giving us a “happily ever after” for these two quite yet, I need to see them give Elizabeth something to do besides pop into scenes with a sweet or trite line and then pop out again.

During the hunt for the Digitalis killer at the hospital, Elizabeth got the chance to shine a little bit as she helped Lucky try to prove that Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) was the killer, piling up deaths at General Hospital. But that didn’t last long.

Elizabeth has never been the kind of woman who defines herself through her proximity to a man, and yet for months, her entire storyline has been reduced to her relationship with Lucky. Let’s change that. Elizabeth should have a storyline that reflects her as a person and not just as a mother or potential wife.

Kristina is on Elizabeth’s radar

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

The first sign that Elizabeth might actually get to do something came this week when she called Kristina (Kate Mansi) to her home to read her the riot act about the accident. Elizabeth pulled no punches with Kristina and let her know that she won’t turn Kristina in for the accident because she promised Lucky not to. But Elizabeth warned Kristina against any more attempts to get back at Ava (Maura West).

Of course, that won’t work, because Kristina is physically incapable of stopping herself from trying to mess with Ava. But it was nice to see glimpses of Elizabeth’s personality that haven’t been seen in a long time. It’s only a matter of time before Kristina does something criminal again, so it will be interesting to see if Elizabeth follows through on her promise to turn Kristina in if she breaks the law in the future.

With Lucky out of the picture, at least for now, Elizabeth is really the only one who could make things difficult for Kristina. Her other victims aren’t going to turn her in while they are collecting money from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for their silence.

Potential storylines for Elizabeth

I don’t like that Ric (Rick Hearst) is hanging around Elizabeth again. Lucky just left, and Ric is right there. It’s not going to happen, Ric. Stick with Ava (Maura West) before Cody (Josh Kelly) seduces her away from you.

It’s time to stop rehashing the past and let Elizabeth move forward. Aiden (Colin Cassidy) is practically out of the house, and Elizabeth should be starting a new chapter. She’s committed to her job as head nurse at GH, so why not give her more to do at the hospital?

Portia (Brook Kerr) is in real trouble right now, trying to find a way to break free from Drew’s blackmail and save her marriage and her career. Elizabeth could be a big help with that.

Or, Elizabeth could take the lead in investigating what happened to Baby Daisy and why she was placed in the wrong bassinet. Is someone going to try and kidnap babies from GH? Elizabeth would be the perfect person to track down a potential kidnapper and save the babies at the hospital.

It’s also possible that Elizabeth could play a role in whatever revenge scenario Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has in store for Lulu (Alexa Havins Bruening). If BLQ is going to try and prove that something was funky with Rocco’s birth, Elizabeth could be involved in finding birth records or medical records, or even debunking Brook Lynn’s theory about Rocco’s birth.

It’s hard to imagine that Elizabeth would willingly participate in a scheme to hurt Lulu, since Lulu is Lucky’s beloved sister, but it would make for an interesting story.

Elizabeth is an OG — give her something to do

Rebecca Herbst, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

It doesn’t matter what storyline they write for Elizabeth as long as it’s something that gives her a little more depth, range of emotion and impact. Elizabeth is an OG character who’s been around for decades. The character deserves the chance to spread her wings and keep growing instead of getting stuck in the rut of being a sweet background character that everyone relies on for emotional support.

More than once, she’s proven that she can handle herself in sticky situations. She may not have wanted to accompany Lucky on his adventures, but she could have kept up with him if she had. Just because the character wants to stay at home and wants some stability doesn’t mean she shouldn’t get to have active storylines that are interesting and have real impact.

I really hope that if we are not going to get a Liz/Lucky wedding and happy ending right now, they give Elizabeth the chance to have adventures in Port Charles the same way Lucky is having adventures outside of town.

And eventually, I think he will come back and they will get their happy ever after. Don’t burst my bubble, I need to believe that Liz and Lucky will get their happy ending. Someday.