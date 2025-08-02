TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 3, including new series of Cooking With The Stars
Also on is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Parenthood
Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, August 3 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Cooking With The Stars, ITV1, 7 pm
It’s a case of ready, steady, cook, as eight celebrities pair up with skilled chefs for a fresh season of ITV’s popular culinary contest, hosted by Tom Allen and Emma Willis. Taking part are Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Outnumbered’s Hugh Dennis, interior designer Kelly Hoppen and retired pro footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.
However, they can relax in the wings, as tonight ex-EastEnder Natalie Cassidy faces DJ and presenter Jordan North, and TOWIE’s Jessica Wright takes on Jack Osbourne. Who will know their onions when they’re asked to whip up gourmet dishes on a budget?
Parenthood, BBC 1, 7.20 pm (box set iPlayer)
This majestic wildlife series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, showcases the tribulations and triumphs faced by animal parents as they go to amazing lengths in their bid to raise their young. The opener has an abundance of super-cute babies on show, from a gorgeous gorilla, whose mum is assessing whether to ditch her ageing partner, to the fluffy chicks of hard-working burrowing owls. But there’s also high drama in Parenthood as lion cubs and their mother undertake a risky hunt, and a hippo and her calf make a dangerous night-time trek. And pity the African social spider who is eaten by her own greedy spiderlings – the ingratitude!
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, C4, 9 pm
Ex-Special Forces operative Mark "Billy" Billingham and his Directing Staff – Foxy, Chris Oliver and Rudy Reyes – are back for a new series, as 14 more celebrity recruits take on the punishing SAS selection course. This time around, we see famous faces, including boxer Conor Benn, Love Island star Adam Collard and footballer Troy Deeney, tackle tough challenges and push themselves to their limits.
First, they must plunge into the North Sea, swim to a rendezvous point and jump into a moving speedboat. Then it’s time to launch a daring hostage rescue mission, where the stakes are high and mistakes happen. Which celeb recruits have what it takes to last the distance? Continues tomorrow.
Karen Pirie, ITV1, 8 pm (box set ITVX)
There’s an international flavour to the concluding part of Karen Pirie season 2 as potential sightings of the suspects in the 1984 kidnap of oil heiress Catriona Grant and her son Adam take DCs Jason "Mint" Murray and Isla Stark’s hunt to Italy. As one suspect absconds to Malta, the pair follow in hot pursuit, with DI Karen Pirie (Lauren Lyle) not far behind.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
However, the Maltese police aren’t helpful, and Karen soon realises why… as Cat’s father Sir Broderick "Brodie" Grant (James Cosmo) emerges. Why is he so eager to come between Karen and the truth? An action-packed finale to one of the most compelling crime thrillers of recent years.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.