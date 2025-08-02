TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 3, including new series of Cooking With The Stars

Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, August 3 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Cooking With The Stars, ITV1, 7 pm

It’s a case of ready, steady, cook, as eight celebrities pair up with skilled chefs for a fresh season of ITV’s popular culinary contest, hosted by Tom Allen and Emma Willis. Taking part are Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Outnumbered’s Hugh Dennis, interior designer Kelly Hoppen and retired pro footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

However, they can relax in the wings, as tonight ex-EastEnder Natalie Cassidy faces DJ and presenter Jordan North, and TOWIE’s Jessica Wright takes on Jack Osbourne. Who will know their onions when they’re asked to whip up gourmet dishes on a budget?

Parenthood, BBC 1, 7.20 pm (box set iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC)

This majestic wildlife series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, showcases the tribulations and triumphs faced by animal parents as they go to amazing lengths in their bid to raise their young. The opener has an abundance of super-cute babies on show, from a gorgeous gorilla, whose mum is assessing whether to ditch her ageing partner, to the fluffy chicks of hard-working burrowing owls. But there’s also high drama in Parenthood as lion cubs and their mother undertake a risky hunt, and a hippo and her calf make a dangerous night-time trek. And pity the African social spider who is eaten by her own greedy spiderlings – the ingratitude!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, C4, 9 pm

Ex-Special Forces operative Mark "Billy" Billingham and his Directing Staff – Foxy, Chris Oliver and Rudy Reyes – are back for a new series, as 14 more celebrity recruits take on the punishing SAS selection course. This time around, we see famous faces, including boxer Conor Benn, Love Island star Adam Collard and footballer Troy Deeney, tackle tough challenges and push themselves to their limits.

First, they must plunge into the North Sea, swim to a rendezvous point and jump into a moving speedboat. Then it’s time to launch a daring hostage rescue mission, where the stakes are high and mistakes happen. Which celeb recruits have what it takes to last the distance? Continues tomorrow.

Karen Pirie, ITV1, 8 pm (box set ITVX)

There’s an international flavour to the concluding part of Karen Pirie season 2 as potential sightings of the suspects in the 1984 kidnap of oil heiress Catriona Grant and her son Adam take DCs Jason "Mint" Murray and Isla Stark’s hunt to Italy. As one suspect absconds to Malta, the pair follow in hot pursuit, with DI Karen Pirie (Lauren Lyle) not far behind.

However, the Maltese police aren’t helpful, and Karen soon realises why… as Cat’s father Sir Broderick "Brodie" Grant (James Cosmo) emerges. Why is he so eager to come between Karen and the truth? An action-packed finale to one of the most compelling crime thrillers of recent years.