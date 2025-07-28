TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, July 29, including the final of Bake Off: The Professionals

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, July 29 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Bake Off: The Professionals, C4, 8 pm

Bake Off’s search for Britain’s best pastry chefs culminates tonight in two epic challenges, including a jaw-dropping train journey banquet. First of all, the three remaining pastry teams must craft a trendy viral patisserie window display, packed with 36 gourmet cookies, gateaux de voyage and glossy buns. In a dramatic twist, judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden then send one team packing, leaving the last two to whip up a banquet inspired by Great Train Journeys, with a towering sugar and chocolate Showpiece.

Who reaches the end of the line and who’s the best of the batch? No spoilers! But it’s another first-class finale.

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, pm

It’s Design Icons Week, so style and glamour is the name of the game for the remaining contestants. Can they successfully stitch together a Diane von Furstenberg-inspired wrap dress, transform home furnishings into Vivienne Westwood-esque punk looks, then navigate the Made to Measure task where they must create a glamorous garment with a nod to Versace? Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young will be doing the inspections, while Sara Pascoe gives her encouragement as host.

Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules & JB, 5, 8 pm

The On the Farm friends go their separate ways again to enjoy more seaside escapades around the UK. Helen Skelton starts with a nostalgic trip to Sandyhills beach in Dumfries and Galloway, which she visited as a child, before a heart-warming visit to Bainloch Deer Park to meet some of its 600 red, sika and fallow deer. Less wholesome were the exploits of the 18th-century smugglers in whose wake Helen then follows when she goes to sea with the Kirkcudbright Canoe Club.

Meanwhile, Jules Hudson explores "Scotland’s Alcatraz", HMP Peterhead, and JB Gill tries the all-action water sport of wing foiling in Suffolk. "I’ve got all the gear and… a tiny bit of an idea," he explains. That’s the spirit, JB!

Pompeii: Life in the City with Dan Snow, 5, 9 pm

You might think this Roman site has enjoyed more than its share of TV coverage over the years from the likes of Mary Beard and Bettany Hughes, but this new four-part series takes a different tack from your average documentary as Dan Snow and Dr Kate Lister introduce us to the grit and grift of life in the ancient city.

From criminals forced to work in the fierce heat of one of its many bakeries to former slaves who built a thriving business empire, we get right up close to Pompeii’s many and varied inhabitants. Let’s just hope we manage to avoid the one known in the city’s graffiti as "Mr Garlic Farts"!