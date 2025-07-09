TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, July 10, including Netflix's Too Much
Also on is Outrageous and much, much more...
Here's our TV tonight picks for Thursday, July 10 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Too Much, Netflix
Girls creator Lena Dunham offers her distinctive take on the romcom genre in this 10-part series. After enduring a messy break-up, New Yorker Jessica (Hacks’ Megan Stalter) decides to start afresh in London, hoping it will be just as romantic as it looks in the films, but she is dismayed upon her arrival when she discovers she’s staying in an inner-city block of flats and that the locals don’t respond positively to her outgoing personality.
One of the few exceptions is musician Felix (The White Lotus' Will Sharpe), but with both of them carrying heavy emotional baggage, is their relationship doomed before it even begins?
The Great Plague with Rob Rinder & Ruth Goodman, 5, 9 pm
Presenter Rob Rinder and historian Ruth Goodman follow in the footsteps of people from very different backgrounds to explore the impact of history’s major events on their lives.
They begin with a study of how the Great Plague of 1665 affected both London’s rich and poor, from a wealthy cloth merchant and a prosperous vicar to an impoverished gravedigger, and they also find out whether money made a difference when it came to surviving the killer disease. There’s also a look at strange preventions and cures, as well as the city’s burial sites. NT
Outrageous, U & Drama, 9 pm
Worrying news reaches the Mitford manse from Germany in Outrageous when Unity (Shannon Watson) sends a gleeful letter home about meeting Hitler, prompting the others to speculate on the exact nature of their relationship. "We can't have two sisters both mistresses to fascist leaders – what are the chances?" sighs Nancy (Bessie Carter). Unfortunately, that’s the least of everyone’s worries when Unity decides to cement her place in Hitler’s affections by writing to Nazi propaganda paper Der Stürmer and declaring her wholehearted support for his antisemitic politics, causing an international scandal when the British press finds out. SP
Today at the Great Yorkshire Show, 5, 8 pm
The rural community is congregating in Harrogate as the agricultural extravaganza returns for its 166th anniversary, and Julia Bradbury and Jules Hudson are on hand to showcase all the highlights, as more than 8,000 animals get ready to compete.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Farming brothers Dave and Rob Nicholson and their shire horse Sapphire, along with her foal Yorkshire Rose, will be hoping for glory, plus The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright helps to judge the ‘People’s Pig’ contest! Jules checks out some farming machinery and samples a Yorkshire take on bao buns, while Julia receives a cheese masterclass, and they are both guests at a very special wedding! CC
7 Bears, Netflix
If you’re looking for something a little different for the kids’ summer holidays, then look no further than this zany cartoon based on Emile Bravo’s books.
The Seven Dwarfs are reimagined as a septet of furballs, on a quest to find a magic potato. Snow White joins them as their new roomie, but then the fairy-tale references become jumbled up with the entrance of Little Red Riding Hood and the siblings decide to help out everyone. Under-sevens will love the toilet humour. NT
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.