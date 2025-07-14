TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, July 15, including Mix Tape
Also on is the new series of The Great British Sewing Bee
Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, July 15 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Mix Tape, BBC2, 9 pm
The tale of two teenage sweethearts reconnecting decades later is hardly new ground in the world of drama, yet this four-part tale portrays the excitement and intensity of those moments better than most. Told across two timelines – 1989 and 2015 – the story follows Alison (Florence Hunt / Teresa Palmer) and Daniel (Rory Walton-Smith / Jim Sturgess) as they fall for each other, only to be parted in traumatic circumstances, before getting a second chance as middle age beckons. Complete with a superb soundtrack of 1980s hits, it’s a thoughtful story about the intoxicating nature of nostalgia. Continues tomorrow.
The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm
Sara Pascoe hosts as the reality competition returns with 12 new contestants – a scientist, a bus driver and a lecturer among them. Patrick Grant and Esme Young are also back at the mill as the sewers tackle themes including Design Icons, Korea and the Roaring 20s. But tonight in The Sewing Bee 2025, it’s all about Shape. Things begin with a difficult Pattern challenge that involves creating a tie-front blouse, while the Transformation sees the reshaping of circle skirts. Finally, someone comes undone in the Made to Measure, which tests pleating skills, and will face finishing.
Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules & JB, 5, 8 pm
Countryfile pals JB Gill, Jules Hudson and Helen Skelton swap farming for an adventure around the British coastline. Tonight, while JB is in sunny Kent and Jules on Devon’s Jurassic Coast, Helen finds herself in a chilly and windy Redcar in North Yorkshire. Luckily, however, she has the perfect conditions to try out land yachting, while she also gets to warm up in the UK’s deepest mine where the temperature 1,100m below the sea is a balmy 35C. Meanwhile, JB hunts for leeches and Jules sets sail on a traditional Salcombe yawl.
The Hairy Bikers Go West
Another chance to see Si King and Dave Myers' final series, filmed in 2023 when Dave was having cancer treatment. His zest for life was so palpable that when he died as the series aired last year, it came as a huge shock to the Bikers' legion of fans. Over seven episodes, the pair travel down the west coast of the UK, starting on the Isle of Bute, trying local food and meeting the producers. It’s a poignant watch and it’s fitting that the two great friends’ parting words at the end of the series are simply "Love you" and "Love you, too".
Midsomer Murders, ITV1, 8pm
Tonight’s repeat visit to the county of Midsomer is during the Scarecrow Festival, when the body of a store owner is found in a shop window. Jessica Ellerby, real-life wife of actor Nick Hendrix (DS Winter), guest stars.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.