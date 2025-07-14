TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, July 15, including Mix Tape

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, July 15 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Mix Tape, BBC2, 9 pm

The tale of two teenage sweethearts reconnecting decades later is hardly new ground in the world of drama, yet this four-part tale portrays the excitement and intensity of those moments better than most. Told across two timelines – 1989 and 2015 – the story follows Alison (Florence Hunt / Teresa Palmer) and Daniel (Rory Walton-Smith / Jim Sturgess) as they fall for each other, only to be parted in traumatic circumstances, before getting a second chance as middle age beckons. Complete with a superb soundtrack of 1980s hits, it’s a thoughtful story about the intoxicating nature of nostalgia. Continues tomorrow.

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

Sara Pascoe hosts as the reality competition returns with 12 new contestants – a scientist, a bus driver and a lecturer among them. Patrick Grant and Esme Young are also back at the mill as the sewers tackle themes including Design Icons, Korea and the Roaring 20s. But tonight in The Sewing Bee 2025, it’s all about Shape. Things begin with a difficult Pattern challenge that involves creating a tie-front blouse, while the Transformation sees the reshaping of circle skirts. Finally, someone comes undone in the Made to Measure, which tests pleating skills, and will face finishing.

Coastal Adventures with Helen, Jules & JB, 5, 8 pm

Countryfile pals JB Gill, Jules Hudson and Helen Skelton swap farming for an adventure around the British coastline. Tonight, while JB is in sunny Kent and Jules on Devon’s Jurassic Coast, Helen finds herself in a chilly and windy Redcar in North Yorkshire. Luckily, however, she has the perfect conditions to try out land yachting, while she also gets to warm up in the UK’s deepest mine where the temperature 1,100m below the sea is a balmy 35C. Meanwhile, JB hunts for leeches and Jules sets sail on a traditional Salcombe yawl.

The Hairy Bikers Go West

(Image credit: BBC)

Another chance to see Si King and Dave Myers' final series, filmed in 2023 when Dave was having cancer treatment. His zest for life was so palpable that when he died as the series aired last year, it came as a huge shock to the Bikers' legion of fans. Over seven episodes, the pair travel down the west coast of the UK, starting on the Isle of Bute, trying local food and meeting the producers. It’s a poignant watch and it’s fitting that the two great friends’ parting words at the end of the series are simply "Love you" and "Love you, too".

Midsomer Murders, ITV1, 8pm

Tonight’s repeat visit to the county of Midsomer is during the Scarecrow Festival, when the body of a store owner is found in a shop window. Jessica Ellerby, real-life wife of actor Nick Hendrix (DS Winter), guest stars.