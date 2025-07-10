TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 11, including Dexter: Resurrection

Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, July 11 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Dexter: Resurrection, Paramount Plus

He rises! After being shot by son Harrison (Jack Alcott) in spin-off Dexter: New Blood, fans learned in prequel Original Sin that Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) survived. This new series begins in the hospital, as the serial killer with a moral compass recuperates.

But his past soon catches up with him when friend and former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with some tricky questions. Meanwhile, in New York, Harrison’s in trouble and only his dad can help. A stellar new cast includes Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage and Neil Patrick Harris. (First two episodes of Dexter: Resurrection are available today on Paramount Plus, then weekly).

JAWS @ 50, National Geographic 8 pm/Disney Plus

(Image credit: National Geographic)

"The movie you know. The story you don’t." That’s the strapline of JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, a feature-length film that celebrates Steven Spielberg’s thriller Jaws, which turns 50 this year and remains a milestone in cinema.

There are interviews with shark experts, some of the original cast and crew, as well as actor Robert Shaw’s son Ian Shaw. But the highlight is an exclusive and surprisingly candid new interview with Spielberg, who opens up about how filming mid-ocean, battling a malfunctioning mechanical shark and relentless weather delays left him suffering with PTSD. A must-watch for Jaws fans!

One Chicago, Sky Witness from 8 pm

A huge explosion rocks the Windy City in the latest One Chicago crossover between franchise series Chicago Fire, Med and PD. Over three episodes, familiar faces rush to the rescue, with firefighters including Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) tackling the blaze, while Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) tries to help a trainload of trapped subway passengers.

Meanwhile, at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, there’s tension between Dr Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) over the questioning of a patient. It’s all go!

The Wild Ones, Apple TV Plus

This six-part series follows an intrepid trio of wildlife film-makers on a mission to track and protect the planet’s most endangered species. Armed with thermal drones, underwater tags and hundreds of remote cameras, ex-Royal Marine Commando Aldo Kane, camera-trap expert Declan Burley and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet travel across six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – to track leopards, rhinos, gorillas and more. In episode one, they’re on the trail of the Malayan tiger in the Taman Negara rainforest.

But with an impending monsoon and poachers roaming the jungle, will they get a glimpse of the elusive cat?

Our Yorkshire Shop, C4, 8 pm

As episode three moves from a Sunday to a Friday slot, there’s just a week to go before the grand opening of restored 19th-century grocer’s Peacock & Verity. The volunteers have finished the café, but the shop remains little more than a shell. Step forward Warren Booth and Marcus Doyle, owners of a local chain of soap shops. They lend their expertise to the task of fitting out the premises, and go in search of props for a showstopping window display.