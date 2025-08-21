BBC makes huge Celebrity Traitors release date announcement — and it is sooner than you think

The BBC has finally confirmed when we can expect to see the first Celebrity Traitors UK on our screens.

The hugely popular entertainment show, which until now has seen members of the public taking part in the series, is hosted by the wonderful Claudia Winkleman as she guides contestants through the ultimate murder-mystery game.

This time around, we will see famous faces heading to the castle in the Scottish Highlands, and until now, we have only been told the series will land on the BBC in the Autumn.

Today, Thursday, August 21, it was announced by the BBC that the series will start in October, meaning there are only a few months to wait.

While we don't have an exact date yet, we do know which celebrities will be taking part. The famous names in the first celebrity spin-off include Stephen Fry, actor Mark Bonnar, comedian Lucy Beaumont, content creator Niko Omilana, comedian Nick Mohammed, EastEnders star Tameka Empson, singer Paloma Faith, Olympian Tom Daley, and actor Ruth Codd.

Also starring are singer Cat Burns, comedian Alan Carr, singer Charlotte Church, actor Celia Imrie, broadcaster Clare Balding, historian David Olusoga, former England rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Joe Wilkinson, broadcaster Kate Garraway, and TV presenter Jonathan Ross.

Claudia will also be back in a new array of tweeds, knitted jumpers and cardigans, but who will remain a Faithful and which underhand celebs will be chosen as Traitors?

The Celebrity Traitors UK cast line up. (Image credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors will work in the same way as the regular show but with celebrities competing instead. As always, the contestants will arrive at the castle as Faithfuls but Claudia will choose a number of Traitors who must try to remain undetected.

Over the course of the show, the group works together to successfully complete challenges known as ‘missions’ and add cash to the prize money, which can reach £120,000. The group must hold regular banishments, where they vote out the person they think is most likely to be a Traitor, while the Traitors can murder Faithfuls for as long as they remain in the game.

If the Faithfuls successfully banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they split the prize money between them. But if a Traitor remains at the end, the Traitor wins the lot.

We're used to seeing Faithfuls and Traitors playing to win for themselves or their loved ones, but the celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

The BBC has also confirmed that the main Traitors series will return with season 4 in early 2026