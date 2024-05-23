Dexter: Original Sin — cast, plot and everything we know about the prequel series

Dexter: Original Sin is the long-awaited prequel series to the serial killer drama Dexter, which originally starred Michael C Hall. Now British star Patrick Gibson will be taking up the reins, playing troubled Dexter Morgan in his younger years as a student in 1991. Hollywood star Christian Slater plays Dexter's adoptive police detective father Harry Morgan, who guided his son to killing ways. Molly Brown will play Dexter’s younger sister, Debra Morgan, originally played by Jennifer Carpenter.

So here's everything you need to know about Dexter: Original Sin coming to Showtime in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.

Dexter: Original Sin will be launching on Showtime in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK. The 10-part series has only just been announced so there's no release date just yet. We're expecting 2025 or late 2024, but we'll update when we hear.

Dexter: Original Sin plot

Dexter: Original Sin takes place 15 years before we met Dexter in the main series. Set in Miami in 1991, it follows Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) in his formative years, during his student days as he starts to become an avenging serial killer.

When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Dexter: Original Sin cast — Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Dexter: Original Sin has three main characters but its lead is Dexter Morgan played by British actor Patrick Gibson. Dexter is troubled and has a thirst for blood and killing, having witnessed his real parents murdered in front of him when a small child and being left in a pool of their blood. He and his orphaned sister Debra were then adopted by the homicide detective Harry Morgan.

In the series Dexter, which started in 2006, and ran for eight series, he was a blood spatter forensic analyst for the Miami police department. He'd learned a 'Code' from his dad Harry, which he used to kill bad people who he knew had got away with murder.

Patrick Gibson is the son of Richard Gibson, who played Gestapo officer Herr Flick in the classic BBC1 comedy Allo Allo. Patrick's acting roles have included Nikolai Lantsov in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone, Steve Winchell in The OA, plus the Channel 4 series Before We Die and he had the lead role in Sky Cinema movie The Portable Door.

Patrick Gibson as Christian in Before We Die with Issy Knopfler as Bianca. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Christian Slater plays Dexter's police detective father Harry Morgan who adopted him and his sister Debra.

Christian Slater is a major Hollywood star who has starred in films such as The Name Of The Rose, Heathers True Romance, Very Bad Things and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, plus the recent Netflix movie Unfrosted (see below).

Christian Slater and Jerry Seinfeld in Unfrosted. (Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix)

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Molly Brown plays Dexter’s younger sister Debra Morgan, who eventually becomes a Miami police detective played by Jennifer Carpenter in the Dexter series.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer yet for Dexter: Original Sin but as soon as one is released we'll post up on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Dexter: Original Sin

Dexter: Original Sin is a10-part series. Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) will return as showrunner and executive producer. The show is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones),Michael C. Hall (DEXTER), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Michael Lehmann (Heathers), who serves as directing executive producer.

For Showtime Studios, the series is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif, with production supervised by Tara Power. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.