Duster: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Josh Holloway crime drama

The getaway driver is a classic movie/TV archetype, from Burt Reynold’s Smokey and the Bandit to Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver. Well we’re getting a new addition to that club with Josh Holloway behind the wheel in the Max original series Duster.

Max, in addition to being the streaming home of acclaimed HBO series, has created some great original TV shows of its own in recent years. Among my personal favorites are Hacks, Tokyo Vice and The Pitt. Duster looks like a cool, fun entry to the Max lineup, but how will it stack up with other Max standard bearers?

That’s the big question, but for all the other questions you may have about Duster — from when it premieres to who else is starring in the show — we’ve got everything you need to know directly below.

Duster premieres on Max on Thursday, May 15, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

The inaugural season of the crime drama is going to have eight episodes, with one releasing every week. That means the show will have new episodes from May 15-July 3.

All of these episodes are going to be available exclusively on Max, which means a subscription to the streaming platform is necessary to watch.

At this time we have no information about a UK release date for Duster.

Duster cast

Former Lost star Josh Holloway headlines the Duster cast as the getaway driver at the center of the story. In addition lost, Holloway starred in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, in the TV series Colony and on a season of Yellowstone.

Also starring in the series are Rachel Hilson (This Is Us, Love, Victor), Keith David (The Princess and the Frog, The Thing), Sydney Elisabeth (The Last O.G.), Greg Grunberg (The Fabelmans), Camille Guaty (The Rookie), Asivak Koostachin (Montana Story), Adriana Aluna Martinez (first TV show) and Benjamin Charles Watson (Designated Survivor).

Duster plot

Here is the official synopsis for Duster:

“Set in the 1970s Southwest, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.”

Duster was created by LaToya Morgan, who also serves as the showrunner. Morgan’s experience includes writing for The Walking Dead, TURN: Washington’s Spies, Parenthood and Shameless. She wrote the first two episodes with J.J. Abrams.

Duster trailer

Get a sneak peek at the new series with the official teaser trailer for Duster right here:

Duster | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Duster behind the scenes

In addition to helping to write the first two episodes, J.J. Abrams is an executive producer on Duster along with Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot. LaToya Morgan is also an executive producer for TinkerToy Productions. Rounding out the executive producers on the show is Steph Green, who also directs the first two episodes of the series.

The show is made in association with Warner Bros. Television.