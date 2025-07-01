Ellen White names England's chief Euro 2025 threat... and it's not Spain

Former England striker Ellen White has backed her old teammates to go all the way at Women's Euro 2025, saying the Lionesses can beat anyone in the world on their day.

It’s been three years since Chloe Kelly sparked delirium at a packed Wembley by poking home the extra-time goal that won Euro 2022 for the Lionesses.



After years of near misses and what-ifs, England had finally won a major tournament and the victory proved a landmark moment for women’s football in England.

"I sprinted off the bench and Chloe jumped into my arms, so I had her boobs in my face!" says White, who won 113 caps and scored 52 goals for her country. "Beating Germany at Wembley in such dramatic fashion… you couldn’t wish for a more iconic moment."

Ellen was leading the Lioness’s attack back then, but she’ll be covering the action for the BBC this summer as England begin the defence of their title with a set of tough Group D fixtures.

"England has a great squad with some amazing talent," she explains. "They can beat anyone on their day, but they’re in a challenging group. They have to get points on the board as quickly as they can, because France and the Netherlands are great teams and Wales are going to be highly-motivated in their first ever tournament."

White was part of the England squad that won Euro 2022 (Image credit: FA / Getty)

World champions Spain are the favourites with the bookies, yet Ellen reckons France could be England's biggest rivals for the title.

"They've got some really special players,' she says. "Obviously, we've seen the omission of Wendie Renard from the squad, because she's got so much experience, but they've got so many young, talented players."

Yet Les Bleus aren't the only ones to have lost experienced players and England will be without goalkeeper Mary Earps, defender Millie Birght and forward Fran Kirby, who've all hung up their boots at international level.



"Those three are huge characters and had a huge part in winning Euro 2022," says White. "But the group still has plenty of leaders and great players, so it’s about other people stepping up and filling those voids. You have to move on quickly in football!"



As for England's most important players, she says Alessia Russo will be crucial.

"As a fellow number 9, I have to pick her!" she explains. "She’s a great goalscorer, but her hold-up play and running off the ball is also excellent. Her Arsenal teammate and team captain Leah Williamson is also a great leader and she’ll be huge for us."

"I also want to mention Lauren Hemp, who has so much creativity from the left, while Lauren James is another one to watch out for and someone described her as a cheat code recently, because she can get you out of any situation.

Yet the most important figure in the England set up is undoubtedly their Dutch coach, Sarina Weigman, who won Euro 2022 with England and Euro 2017 with the Netherlands.

"She’s going for her third Euros in a row, so she must be doing something right!" says White. "Sarina is a great communicator and has real belief in her players and they really love her. I still love her because she made all my dreams come true when we won the Euros three years ago!"

Women's Euro 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, July 2.