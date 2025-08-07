Dear England cast: who's playing which England player
The Dear England cast is made up of big names and new faces...
From penalty shoot-out joy to Wembley heartbreak, Dear England promises to take England fans on an emotional rollercoaster when it hits our screens in 2026.
Based on the hit National Theatre play by James Graham (Sherwood, The Way, Quiz) the four-part series will cover the Lion's resurgence under Southgate during his eight year spell in charge.
Joseph Fiennes reprising his role as Southgate, while other big names such as Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) and Jason Watkins (The Crown) will play members of his backroom staff.
But who will be playing big name players such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Harry Kane?
Let's take a look...
Dear England cast - Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale, Shakespeare in Love) will reprise his Olivier award nominated role as Gareth Southgate.
Jodie Whittaker plays Pippa Grange
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Toxic Town) joins the cast as Pippa Grange, the England men’s team psychologist.
Jason Watkins as Greg Dyke
Jason Watkins (The Game, The Crown) is former FA chairman Greg Dyke.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Dan Ryan plays Steve Holland
Daniel Ryan plays Southgate's assistant, Steve Holland
Abdul Sessay plays Bukayo Saka
Abdul Sessay (Piglets, Doctor Who) plays Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.
Adam Hugill plays Harry Maguire
Adam Hugill (Sherwood) plays Man United centre-back, Harry Maguire
Alfie Middlemiss plays Phil Foden
Alfie Middlemiss (The Madame Blanc Mysteries) will play Man City winger Phil Foden
Alexander Parsons plays Jesse Lingard
Newcomer Alexander Parsons will play Man United forward Jesse Lingard
Edem-Ita Duke plays Marcus Rashford
Edem-Ita Duke (Mr Loverman) plays former Man United striker Marcus Rashford
Jacob Greenway plays Jude Bellingham
Jacob Greenway (The Dream Lands) plays Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.
Riess Fennell plays Jadon Sancho
Riess Fennell (The Football Fantastics) plays winger Jadon Sancho.
Dom Rayner plays Cole Palmer
Newcomer Dom Rayner plays Chelsea forward Cole Palmer.
Josh Barrow plays Jordan Pickford
Josh Barrow (Hostage) plays England's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford
Daniel Quincy Annoh plays Ollie Watkins
Daniel Quincy Annoh (The Recruit) plays Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.
Hamish Frew plays Eric Dier
Hamish Frew (Generation Z) plays Eric Dier, who struck the winning penalty in the World Cup 2018 shoot-out against Colombia.
Francis Lovehall plays Raheem Sterling
Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) plays Man City and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.
Lewis Shepherd plays Dele Alli
Screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd reprises his stage role as Spurs midfielder Dele Alli.
Will Antenbring plays Harry Kane
Will Antenbring (Mr Loverman) plays star striker Harry Kane.
David Shields plays Jordan Henderson
David Shields (Masters of the Air) plays Jordan Henderson.
Bobby Schofield plays Wayne Rooney
Bobby Schofield (This City Is Ours) plays Wayne Rooney, who's time as captain came to an end at the start of Southgate's tenure.
John Hodgkinson plays Greg Clarke
John Hodgkinson (Small Axe, Life After Life) reprises his stage role as former FA chairman Greg Clarke.
Sam Spruell plays Mike Webster.
Sam Spruell (The Gold, Fargo) will also star as fictional coach, Mike Webster.
Sean is a Senior Feature writer for TV Times, What's On TV and TV & Satellite Week, who also writes for whattowatch.com. He's been covering the world of TV for over 15 years and in that time he's been lucky enough to interview stars like Ian McKellen, Tom Hardy and Kate Winslet. His favourite shows are I'm Alan Partridge, The Wire, Wolf Hall and Succession and in his spare time he enjoys drinking tea, doing crosswords and watching football.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.