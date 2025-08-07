Dear England cast: who's playing which England player

From penalty shoot-out joy to Wembley heartbreak, Dear England promises to take England fans on an emotional rollercoaster when it hits our screens in 2026.



Based on the hit National Theatre play by James Graham (Sherwood, The Way, Quiz) the four-part series will cover the Lion's resurgence under Southgate during his eight year spell in charge.

Joseph Fiennes reprising his role as Southgate, while other big names such as Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) and Jason Watkins (The Crown) will play members of his backroom staff.

But who will be playing big name players such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Harry Kane?

Let's take a look...

Dear England cast - Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate

Joseph Fiennes plays Gareth Southgate (Image credit: BBC)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale, Shakespeare in Love) will reprise his Olivier award nominated role as Gareth Southgate.

Jodie Whittaker plays Pippa Grange

Jodie Whittaker plays Pippa Grange (Image credit: Pip)

Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Toxic Town) joins the cast as Pippa Grange, the England men’s team psychologist.

Jason Watkins as Greg Dyke

Jason Watkins plays Greg Dyke (Image credit: Natasha Merchant)

Jason Watkins (The Game, The Crown) is former FA chairman Greg Dyke.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dan Ryan plays Steve Holland

Daniel Ryan plays Steve Holland (Image credit: Simon Annand)

Daniel Ryan plays Southgate's assistant, Steve Holland

Abdul Sessay plays Bukayo Saka

Abdul Sessay plays Bukayo Saka (Image credit: Olivia Spencer)

Abdul Sessay (Piglets, Doctor Who) plays Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Adam Hugill plays Harry Maguire

Adam Hugill plays Harry Maguire (Image credit: Harry Livingstone)

Adam Hugill (Sherwood) plays Man United centre-back, Harry Maguire

Alfie Middlemiss plays Phil Foden

Alfie Middlemiss will play Phil Foden (Image credit: James Melia)

Alfie Middlemiss (The Madame Blanc Mysteries) will play Man City winger Phil Foden

Alexander Parsons plays Jesse Lingard

Alexander Parsons will play Jesse Lingard (Image credit: BBC)

Newcomer Alexander Parsons will play Man United forward Jesse Lingard

Edem-Ita Duke plays Marcus Rashford

Edem-Ita Duke plays Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Michael Wharley)

Edem-Ita Duke (Mr Loverman) plays former Man United striker Marcus Rashford

Jacob Greenway plays Jude Bellingham

Jacob Greenway plays Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Anthony Yates)

Jacob Greenway (The Dream Lands) plays Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Riess Fennell plays Jadon Sancho

Riess Fennell plays Jadon Sancho (Image credit: Adam Hills)

Riess Fennell (The Football Fantastics) plays winger Jadon Sancho.

Dom Rayner plays Cole Palmer

Dom Rayner plays Cole Palmer (Image credit: M.A.D Photography)

Newcomer Dom Rayner plays Chelsea forward Cole Palmer.

Josh Barrow plays Jordan Pickford

Josh Barrow plays Jordan Pickford (Image credit: Ori Jones)

Josh Barrow (Hostage) plays England's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford

Daniel Quincy Annoh plays Ollie Watkins

Daniel Quincy Annoh plays Ollie Watkins (Image credit: YellowBelly Photo)

Daniel Quincy Annoh (The Recruit) plays Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Hamish Frew plays Eric Dier

Hamish Frew plays Eric Dier (Image credit: Dan Pick)

Hamish Frew (Generation Z) plays Eric Dier, who struck the winning penalty in the World Cup 2018 shoot-out against Colombia.

Francis Lovehall plays Raheem Sterling

Francis Lovehall plays Raheem Sterling (Image credit: Ruth Crafer)

Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) plays Man City and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

Lewis Shepherd plays Dele Alli

Lewis Shepherd plays Dele Alli (Image credit: Harry Livingstone)

Screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd reprises his stage role as Spurs midfielder Dele Alli.

Will Antenbring plays Harry Kane

Will Antenbring plays Harry Kane (Image credit: Finn Daragh)

Will Antenbring (Mr Loverman) plays star striker Harry Kane.

David Shields plays Jordan Henderson

David Shields plays Jordan Henderson (Image credit: Lee Malone)

David Shields (Masters of the Air) plays Jordan Henderson.

Bobby Schofield plays Wayne Rooney

Bobby Schofield plays Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Ian Lyset)

Bobby Schofield (This City Is Ours) plays Wayne Rooney, who's time as captain came to an end at the start of Southgate's tenure.

John Hodgkinson plays Greg Clarke

John Hodgkinson plays Greg Clarke (Image credit: Michael Shelford)

John Hodgkinson (Small Axe, Life After Life) reprises his stage role as former FA chairman Greg Clarke.

Sam Spruell plays Mike Webster.

Sam Spruell plays Mike Webster (Image credit: Pip)

Sam Spruell (The Gold, Fargo) will also star as fictional coach, Mike Webster.