Sherwood season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Sherwood season 2 is heading to BBC One after the award-winning first series of Sherwood in 2022 was a such huge hit.

Now a whole host of talent is joining the drama alongside some familiar faces and characters and once again events will follow powerful social and political themes.

For the second series, we return to the Nottinghamshire town Sherwood whose small ex-mining community was rocked and divided by the miners’ strike in the 1980s. David Morrissey is back as Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair while Lesley Manville and Lorraine Ashbourne are also returning. This time they are joined by David Harewood, Robert Lindsay, Monica Dolan and Sharlene Whyte as two new families brought into the mix.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sherwood season 2….

Sherwood season 2 will launch on BBC One and BBCiPlayer. There’s no date for its release yet but we're expecting it to arrive in 2024. Do keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you as soon as we hear anything.

Sherwood season one recap

The first series of Sherwood focused on a community still reeling from the use of "spycops", where police were sent undercover to infiltrate groups that opposed government policy. These had been used during the miners’ strike in the 1980s and the community had never recovered from the betrayal and the divisions it caused. The series saw DCI Ian St Clair (David Morrissey) investigate a crossbow murder, which stirred up old but still raw tensions, and we saw him team up with DI Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister) and attempt to bury the long-held rivalries between them. At the crux of the murder was the shock revelation that one of the town’s key residents was originally an undercover cop.

Sherwood season 2 plot

Sherwood season 2 further explores the themes of fractured communities and the political turmoil in today’s Britain. It introduces two new families to the town while a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting local government and business leaders to stop a proposed new mine coming to the area. The mine would bring much-needed jobs but is also an unwelcome reminder of the legacy that has blighted the community for so long.

Sherwood season 2 returning cast

David Morrissey is back as DCI St Clair while Lesley Manville is Julie Jackson. Lorraine Ashbourne is her estranged sister Cathy, the fearsome matriarch of the Sparrow family with Philip Jackson as her husband Mickey. Perry Fitzpatrick, Bill Jones and Adam Hugill are also reprising their roles.

Lesley Manville and David Morrissey in Sherwood season 1. (Image credit: BBC)

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow and Philip Jackson as Mickey Sparrow in Sherwood. (Image credit: BBC/House Productions/Matt Squire)

Sherwood season 2 new cast members

Sherwood season 2 has plenty of new characters and therefore new cast. Look out for Homeland star David Harewood, Robert Lindsay (My Family), Monica Dolan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), and Sharlene Whyte (Stephen), plus Stephen Dillane, Ria Zmitrowicz, Aisling Loftus, Robert Emms, Michael Balogun, Christine Bottomley, Oliver Huntingdon, Jorden Myrie, Conor Deane and Bethany Asher.

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. (Image credit: Getty)

David Harewood in Barbados for 1000 Years A Slave. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Os there a trailer for Sherwood season 2?

No, not yet, but if and when the BBC releases one in 2023 or 2024, we’ll put it up on here.