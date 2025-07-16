The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate and Holden team up for revenge?

Now that The Young and the Restless has officially kicked off its French murder mystery, with all the Genoa City power players staying at Cane’s (Billy Flynn) estate seen as viable suspects for the death of Damian (Jermaine Rivers), we can’t help but wonder how this twisted storyline will end.

We’ll admit, we still are holding our reservations about whether Damian is actually dead, or if his death has been faked and he’s being held captive somewhere. But, until his survival news is made official, we’re left to follow along with this murder investigation being spearheaded by Chance (Conner Floyd), who admits not to having jurisdiction outside of Genoa City.

Naturally, all eyes of suspicion are being cast upon Cane as the crazed killer. Although viewers know a mystery person came along and stabbed Damian, the other guests never saw this mystery person for themselves.

Plus, we have a theory that Damian’s plight was orchestrated by Cane. Even if Cane didn’t commit the deadly acts, we can’t shake the feeling that he’s pulling the strings here with his assistant, Carter (Vincent Stalba), acting as his perfect little minion.

Billy Flynn and Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, as seen in The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 16, blame for Damian’s murder starts to shift to Nick (Joshua Morrow), and for good reason. He locates the murder weapon in his sleeping car on the train and tells Chance that someone is trying to set him up.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that Nick had no motive to kill Damian. Unfortunately for the Newman heir, we have a hunch that whoever is trying to frame him will make it appear that he really was trying to kill Cane, but made an error. Although we can’t say Nick is no murderer, we can say the times he’s had blood on his hands have always been in the defense of loved ones. Even with Cane going after Chancellor, it's doubtful Nick saw him as a physical threat to his family.

With all that being said, we have a hunch that when the dust settles (and if Damian really is dead), the true murderer will be revealed as Carter. Whether he did it on Cane’s orders or on his own volition to impress Cane, we believe both Nate (Sean Dominic) and Holden (Nathan Owens) are going to have a big issue with Cane.

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Nate may have only recently learned that Damian was his brother, but the two were building a bond and grew fond of each other. Heck, Damian even cautioned Audra (Zuleyka Silver) about him keeping an eye on her on Nate’s behalf after noticing her antics with Kyle (Michael Mealor). And as far as Holden, he and Damian may have fallen out in recent weeks, but they were once best friends.

Should Nate and Holden both find themselves devastated by Damian’s death and blame Cane, which we suspect, we believe there’s a chance they’ll put their differences aside to go after Cane. With Holden having a unique position working for Cane at the moment, that could make things a lot easier in enacting a revenge plot.

After this whole Aristotle Dumas charade and now the murder, it’s likely that Cane finds himself facing more enemies than even Victor (Eric Braeden). Especially, when Victor, Jack (Peter Bergman), Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) learn Cane’s making moves against their respective companies. Will Cane soon learn that it’s literally him against the world (minus maybe Phyllis [Michelle Stafford])? Heck, will he find himself the target of a murder plot? Cane better tread lightly.