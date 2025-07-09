The Young and the Restless spoilers: Both Billy and Sally lose Abbott Communications?

It wasn’t that long ago when we blasted The Young and the Restless’ Billy (Jason Thompson) for allowing the distractions of Aristotle Dumas/Cane (Billy Flynn), Chancellor and Victor (Eric Braeden) derail Billy’s new business venture, Abbott Communications.

Despite all that big talk about him being ready to finally move on from Victor besting him and his commitment to carve his place in the Genoa City business world with his own business built from the ground up, Billy finds himself focusing on the remote possibility that Cane can take Chancellor from Victor. Not only that, but Billy believes that if he helps Cane in his quest, Cane will give him a lucrative leadership position at Chancellor.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

So what of Abbott Communications and its future? Well, back in The Young and the Restless episode from July 1, Sally (Courtney Hope) expressed her concerns about Billy’s Chancellor/Victor “obsession,” and made it clear that she worried he was not focused enough to launch on Abbott Communications, putting her in a bad spot.

To reassure her, Billy made her a written promise that if his dreams of being back at Chancellor come true, Sally would become the sole CEO of Abbott Communications. Sadly for Billy and Sally, we can’t shake the feeling that they’ll both be hit in the face with reality very soon.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 9, and Billy and Sally bump into Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). Billy tells his brother and sister-in-law about his hopes for Cane and Chancellor. Jack, in turn, shares his disapproval of Billy not giving all of his attention to Abbott Communications and trusting Cane, and rightfully so. After all, Jack gave Billy a lot of money to start the new business.

Jack then becomes enraged to hear that Billy promised Sally the company should Billy abandon ship for Chancellor. The Jabot CEO feels his younger brother should have consulted him on the matter, and Diane chimes in about Sally’s lack of experience to be a CEO.

By the end of the conversation, Jack warns Billy about putting himself in a position to wind up with no company when it’s all said and done, which makes Billy wonder if Jack will divest from Abbott Communications.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we suspect that Billy will leave Abbott Communications to help Cane acquire Chancellor. However, given how sneaky and manipulative Cane appears to be in this new phase in his life, we don’t think Billy will be put in charge of Chancellor, if Cane gets it. Furthermore, we usually don’t bet against Victor, so we can’t even say Cane will get the company, meaning Billy might bet himself on the wrong horse.

Regardless of whether Billy lands at Chancellor or not, we suspect the moment he leaves Abbott Communications, the company will become up for grabs. Despite his instructions for the business to go to Sally, we just don’t see that happening. In fact, we can imagine one of three scenarios.

First, Jack could wind up leveraging his investment in the company to take it over. Since he’s busy running Jabot, we think he’d then task Diane to run Abbott Communications. Although his wife is currently in charge of the new division at Jabot, we think Diane would jump at the chance to be the CEO of Abbott Communications instead.

Susan Walters, The Young and the Restlesss (Image credit: CBS)

Our second guess is that Abbott Communications goes through a hostile takeover at the hands of Adam (Mark Grossman). We aren’t sure how all the pieces of this scenario come into play yet, but since Adam is already in the media space with Newman Media, and he’s Victor’s son, Adam might try to acquire the “competition” and fold it into Newman Media.

The final scenario we can picture is Cane tricking Billy and taking over Abbott Communications for himself. Although Cane hasn’t revealed all his big plans for Genoa City, he has made it clear he pretty much wants a foothold in all the major companies. We can’t help but think that having a media machine that could rival Newman Media could help him do this.

All in all, Billy may be putting himself and Sally on a path of big disappointment.