The Young and the Restless’ Billy is really blowing his new opportunity, and I wish he would refocus

Regardless of how you may feel about The Young and the Restless’ Billy (Jason Thompson), if you’re like me, you couldn’t help but feel bad for him when his hopes and dreams of running Chancellor were snatched from him.

Just to recap, Jill (Jess Walton) initially brought him to Chancellor-Winters wanting his support in dealing with Mamie (Veronica Redd). Plus, he was hoping to have the chance to finally make a better name for himself in the business world since he was clearly not going to get that executive opportunity at his father’s legacy, Jabot. Not with Jack (Peter Bergman) there as CEO and Kyle (Michael Mealor) waiting as the heir apparent.

But as Billy settled in at Chancellor-Winters, things instantly started to fall apart, in part because of his own hubris, but also due to Devon’s (Bryton James) stubbornness. Then, as the companies demerged, and Billy became excited to run Chancellor-Abbott with Lily (Christel Khalil), he was backstabbed by Lily to the point he had to fire her due to a lack of trust. Although Jill was skeptical of Billy’s decision, he remained committed to taking Chancellor-Abbott to new heights, even willing to rehire Lily.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately for him, Jill grew tired of dealing with the corporate fuss of Chancellor and was also likely too tired to put up a fight against Victor (Eric Braeden), who was determined to reacquire the corporation. Which he did, leaving Billy unemployed and without his “fresh start” and chance to prove himself to all of naysayers.

Fast forward past all his claims to make Victor pay and get back Chancellor, Billy came to a point of acceptance, and was ready to move on with Abbott Communications, a new company that’s partially being funded by Jack. Billy was hopeful for this next chapter, especially as it’s something he has to build from the ground up, without the foundation being laid by John Abbott, or Phillip and Katherine Chancellor.

With all that being said, I was excited for Billy. I was tired of hearing him go on and on about Victor. But then came this Aristotle Dumas/Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) factor, and he too easily allowed himself to get distracted by the notion of revenge on The Mustache and even getting his hands again on Chancellor. As Kenny Rogers once said in the song “The Gambler”:

“You've got to know when to hold 'em. Know when to fold 'em. Know when to walk away. And know when to run.”

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Billy should “fold ‘em,” “walk away,” and “run.” He’s again becoming obsessed with Chancellor thanks to Cane. No matter how many times Sally (Courtney Hope) tries to get Billy to refocus, he can’t, which is sad. Abbott Communications hasn’t even really been able to get off the ground because he’s so distracted.

He'd better wake up soon before he loses this great opportunity, along with Jack’s investment. And if the latter happens, you better believe Diane (Susan Walters) is going to have a lot to say about this, as she has been skeptical of this venture for quite some time.

I’m going to give Billy until the end of the summer to get his affairs in order when it comes to Abbott Communications. If he hasn’t by then, expect me to have a lot more to say.