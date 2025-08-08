TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 9, including the new Outlander prequel series

Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, August 9 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, MGM+

(Image credit: MGM+ / Blood of My Blood © 2024 Starz Entertainment, LLC)

Although the final series of Outlander is in the offing, there’s more to come from the world created by Diana Gabaldon. This 10-part prequel follows the parents of Claire and Jamie Fraser, who met after she was transported from 1945 to 1743 via a stone circle. It begins in Scotland in 1714 with the romance between Jamie’s folks, Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy), who come from rival clans. Then, in the 1920s, Claire’s parents Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) end up at the stones and are subsequently forced apart. Tonight sees the first two episodes air, and the rest of the series will follow weekly.

Annika, BBC1, 9.10 pm

Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit relocates to Edinburgh in this episode of the crime drama, after a body is found in a cage beneath the Forth Bridge. As Annika (Nicola Walker) and Michael (Jamie Sives) work together on the case, it presents an opportunity for her to finally let him know he’s the father of her daughter, but she decides it’s easier to blather on about Walter Scott instead. Will she ever work up the courage to tell him? Meanwhile, something doesn’t add up in their current investigation, but, on the plus side, the unit’s attachment, Harper (Doctor Who’s Varada Sethu), knows the name of Walter Scott’s dog, so she and Annika are going to get along like a house on fire…

The Ritz: The World’s Most Famous Hotel, 5, 8 pm

Take a wander through the corridors of The Ritz, London’s luxurious five-star hotel, where the phrase ‘ritzy’ originated and where a palatial suite can set you back £12,000 a night. This documentary reveals all about the opulent establishment, famed for serving afternoon tea in its plush Palm Court, which opened its doors in 1906. Narrated by Fay Ripley and featuring contributions from historians and journalists – and actor Nigel Havers, whose grandparents took him there for a treat because they liked the food – this gives viewers a peek into the hotel’s history and some of its famous guests

Casualty, BBC1, 8.20 pm

(Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

It’s the morning after Holby ED was inundated with partygoers who’d popped pills laced with deadly synthetic opioids, and Indie has gone missing – last seen leaving a nightclub with her druggie friend Badger. Elsewhere, Dylan clashes with Flynn over his handling of the drug crisis, and Iain becomes certain he knows who the morphine thief is. The senior paramedic can hardly believe his eyes when he catches Teddy stealing medication from a deceased patient. A first-rate and tense two-hander between Casualty actors Michael Stevenson and Milo Clarke follows, as Iain decides whether or not to report his once-trusted colleague…