The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy dumps Jack from Abbott Communications, but lives to regret it?

In a moment of déjà vu, The Young and the Restless’ Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) once again find themselves at odds, and their differing opinion ends in a knee-jerk decision. This time, Billy severed his business relationship with his older brother at Abbott Communications, doing so without even securing another investor first.

It all goes down in The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 21. Jack and Billy pick up their conversation from the previous episode, and Billy takes exception to his big brother insinuating that he is preparing to let Jack down again.

From Jack’s perspective, he’s just frustrated that his brother is essentially going back on his word to focus on Abbott Communications, and instead, is focusing again on taking Chancellor away from Victor (Eric Braeden). Jack can’t fathom why his brother is even willing to partner with Cane (Billy Flynn) to make that happen, given Cane is currently accused of murder.

Understandably, Jack is not only worried about his brother’s obsession over Chancellor, but he’s also concerned about his investment in Abbott Communications. The two men trade a few barbs, in which Jack notes that Abbott Communications wouldn’t be able to get the doors open without his investment.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Tired of having this same conversation with Jack, Billy decides in this moment to pull the impulsive trigger and terminate his working relationship with him. He promises to return Jack’s investment and hints that Cane could be his new investor. So not only is Billy determined to get Abbott Communications up and running, but he’s also set on getting back Chancellor in some capacity.

Having said all of that, we can’t help but predict chaos and heartache in Billy’s future. Billy is putting all his eggs in this Cane basket, and Cane seems less than trustworthy. He’s currently working on a sneaky plan to get his hooks into all of the major corporations in Genoa City, and we still question the origin of his newfound fortune. Plus, as Jack pointed out, Cane is still a suspect in the murder of Damian (Jermaine Rivers).

If we had to guess, Billy will come to realize he’s ruined his chance to make Abbott Communications a big deal in Genoa City, chasing after Chancellor. Recalling his deal with Sally (Courtney Hope), if he goes all in in his pursuit of Chancellor, he’s leaving her in charge to run Abbott Communications.

We suspect he is going to jump ship for Chancellor, with the intention of leaving his girlfriend to run the company, but do so before Jack fully divests. Should that happen, we’d further go on to say that Jack doesn’t leave Sally in charge but taps Diane (Susan Walters) to be the boss instead.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Even if Cane does invest in Abbott Communications, assuming control of Jack’s stake in the company, we aren’t that confident that Cane wouldn’t double-cross Billy or that Cane would be able to be a sturdy source for the company.

Oh, and let’s not forget, Billy wants to tie his Chancellor future to Cane, who is already inching toward a partnership with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). She’s been stabbed in the back a few times by Billy, so who’s to say that if Cane somehow acquires Chancellor from Victor, that Phyllis won’t finally return the favor and make sure he’s cut out of the business.

All in all, we just think Billy will live to regret rejecting Jack’s help for Abbott Communications and continuing on in his Chancellor obsession. If Billy manages to lose Abbott Communications and is duped when it comes to Chancellor, we can imagine him going into one of his classic downward spirals.