The Young and the Restless spoilers week of July 21-25

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 21-25.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 21 below, courtesy of Soap Spoilers:

Monday, July 21

"Jack is blindsided by Billy’s decision making, Phyllis protects her interests, and Kyle calls Audra’s bluff."

Tuesday, July 22

"Victor demands Audra to hold her end of their bargain, Nick and Sharon find themselves in a dangerous situation, and Nikki gives Cane a warning."

Wednesday, July 23

"Kyle tells Nikki the truth about Victor’s deal with Audra, Lily stands her ground with Phyllis , and Cane questions Amanda’s loyalty."

Thursday, July 24

"Victor and Chance confront a new suspect, Nick’s plan to escape backfires, and Jack makes a tough decision about Billy."

Friday, July 25

"Victor takes matters into his own hands. Billy and Sally work together to help an innocent victim. Nikki is backed into a corner."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 14: "Cane confronts Damian about his feelings for Lily, Amanda strikes a deal, and Phyllis finds herself in a dangerous situation."

Tuesday, July 15: "Nick devises an escape plan, Chance investigates a crime, and Lily’s world is turned upside down."

Wednesday, July 16: "Devon connects the dots, Amanda questions Cane’s motives, and Nick makes a shocking discovery."

Thursday, July 17: "Victor protects his family’s interests, Cane is forced to defend himself, and Lily shares damaging information with Chance."

Friday, July 18: "Jack teaches Billy a painful lesson, Audra and Kyle cross the line, and Sharon takes matters into her own hands to help Nick."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.