General Hospital spoilers week of July 21-25

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 21-25.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 21

"Carly and Brennan discuss the future. Dante gives Anna food for thought. Jason gets nostalgic. Vaughn has a stern warning for Josslyn. Brook Lynn is in for a surprise. "

Tuesday, July 22

"Laura gets disturbing information. Isaiah encourages Portia. Sidwell makes an announcement. Lucas shares his suspicions. Martin has news for Tracy. "

Wednesday, July 23

"Jason is determined. Dante and Lulu are alarmed. Nina seeks out Drew. Portia makes a revelation. Willow’s behavior causes concern."

Thursday, July 24

"Elizabeth reunites with Obrecht. Nina wants to take action. Willow and Scout have a heart-to-heart. Alexis has a frank talk with Drew. Trina holds her ground."

Friday, July 25

"Willow and Drew’s wedding day is filled with drama. Carly and Lucas have it out. Michael confides in Kristina. Ava is rattled. Lucy issues an invitation."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of July 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 14: "Tensions flare at Natalia’s memorial. Alexis defends Sonny. Carly is heartbroken. Anna confides in Felicia. Emma makes a confession."

Tuesday, July 15: "Sonny gets the upper hand with Sidwell. Drew issues a warning. Lucas is frantic. Willow gets bad news. Sasha seeks out Nina."

Wednesday, July 16: "Michael ponders a big decision. Trina has a heart-to-heart with Josslyn. Jason has a tough conversation. Curtis stonewalls Stella. Drew lays out his plan."

Thursday, July 17: "Nina has to face the consequences of her actions. Dante and Lulu clash. Anna hits the nail on the head. Sonny is asked to make a sacrifice. Josslyn springs to action."

Friday, July 18: "Jason is thrown. Portia is determined. Dante is surprised by what he sees. Anna questions Carly. Willow issues a plea."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.