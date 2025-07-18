Beyond the Gates spoilers week of July 21-25

Things are heating up in Fairmont Crest this week. If you need a refresher, here are the Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 21-25.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 21 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 21

"Nicole confronts Ted about yet another secret he’s been harboring. Anita tries to ease Vernon’s guilt. Chelsea is livid with her father."

Tuesday, July 22

"Eva stands her ground with Kat. Hayley has a life-changing surprise to show Bill. Allison is in need of medical attention."

Wednesday, July 23

"Leslie uses her injury to further her agenda. Jacob questions a family member about a police matter. Madison thinks Chelsea is getting played."

Thursday, July 24

"Vernon comes clean to Naomi. Nicole confronts Bill about how he’s hurt Martin. Kat is unnerved by what she walks in on."

Friday, July 25

"Pamela has an intriguing offer for Dani. Hayley wonders if her husband is in deep trouble. Tyrell and Samantha feel lied to by their entire family."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 14

"Martin has a physical altercation with the stranger. Hayley tries to reconnect with Ashley. Chelsea reassures a wary Madison that her ex is in the past"

Tuesday, July 15

"Joey sends Marcel on a dangerous assignment. Naomi follows a lead into June’s past. Smitty takes matters into his own hands where his family is concerned."

Wednesday, July 16

"Martin reveals the truth about what happened two years ago. Anita returns home and is stunned to hear what’s gone down while she’s been away. Vernon and Bill clash over who’s really calling the shots.."

Thursday, July 17

"Jacob arrives with grave news for Smitty. Vanessa imparts information that sends Nicole on a fact-finding mission. The Duprees open their home to a new houseguest."

Friday, July 18

"Anita has some choice words for her daughter. Samantha makes a plea to her father. Elon puts Jacob in his place and asserts control over the investigation in the process."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.