The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy finds an unexpected hero in his battles with Victor and Phyllis?

Apparently on The Young and the Restless, no one has ever heard of the phrase, “Can’t we all just get along.” Rivalries in Genoa City are reaching their peak heading into the summer, and Billy (Jason Thompson), in particular, is about to find himself fighting a war on two fronts.

First, he’s been locked in a renewed feud with Victor (Eric Braeden) ever since The Mustache convinced Jill (Jess Walton) to sell him Chancellor and oust Billy. The Abbott heir felt slighted and enraged by Victor coming after him unprovoked, and despite Billy telling anyone who would listen that he’s over what happened with Chancellor and focused on Abbott Communications, Billy's new alliance with Aristotle Dumas says different. Sadly, Victor knows Billy’s “secret” alliance, so Victor is actively plotting against him.

Then there’s Billy's new feud with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). She was furious when Billy opted to fire her from Abbott Communications, and enraged when she learned he hired Sally (Courtney Hope) to take her place. Phyllis vowed to get vengeance, and she’s in the midst of taking one big step in making that happen.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 13, Phyllis continues spying on Billy and Sally (Courtney Hope) before confronting the couple, bragging about her pending success with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and the pending doom of Abbott Communications. Once Billy and Sally step away from the uncomfortable conversation to get dessert, Phyllis spots Billy’s phone on the table and takes it.

With Billy’s phone in her hand, Phyllis goes to the park and manages to unlock the device. She scrolls through the phone to find text messages from Aristotle and copies his number for herself. After getting what she needs, she goes back to Society and places the phone on the chair where Billy was previously seated. When Billy returns to the restaurant, he only spots the phone (not Phyllis) and assumes he just left it there by mistake.

As previews have suggested, Phyllis’ next stop is to meet with Victor at the Athletic Club with a proposition. She’s likely to offer Victor intel on Billy and Aristotle in exchange for something big. Now, considering Phyllis and Victor are by no means friends and don’t trust one another, this deal is likely to be greatly beneficial for both of them to outweigh the risks should they shake on it.

Having said all of that, we just get the feeling that Billy is headed toward deep trouble, and he doesn’t even know it. This is especially true when you add the fact that he is partnering with Aristotle, who we believe is probably just as dubious as Victor, if not more so. It just seems as if Billy will need some more allies beyond Sally. Yes, he has Jack (Peter Bergman) in his corner, but Billy needs someone with knowledge from an opposing side who can give him a heads-up or even stunt an attack from his enemies. Enter Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Billy and Chelsea may be exes, but she still cares a great deal about him and doesn’t want him hurt, evidenced by her need to protect him from Adam (Mark Grossman) and Newman Media attacks. It’s not hard to imagine her convincing Adam to keep her more in the loop about Victor’s requests for Newman Media, and her warning Billy when Victor directs Adam to launch an attack. That warning could go a long way in helping Billy prepare a defense strategy. Along those lines, if Chelsea catches wind of Phyllis and Victor's pact, she could also give Billy a heads-up, giving him time to prepare and come up with countermeasures.

Should Chelsea help Billy out in any fashion, she’s likely going to make things awkward in her relationship with Adam should the Newman learn what his girlfriend has done. Worst yet, she’d be making an enemy out of Victor, and that’s a horrible role to be in.

For now, Chelsea coming to Billy’s rescue is just a hunch. However, we won’t be surprised if it indeed happens.