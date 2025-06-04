The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam breaks promise to Chelsea?

We have to give credit where credit is due and applaud The Young and the Restless’ Adam (Mark Grossman) for not giving into his worst impulses lately. It’s been months since the black sheep of the Newman clan has launched a “villainous” and manipulative attack, and that’s in large part due to his newfound relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

After practically begging Chelsea to get back together, convincing her that the two have an undeniable connection and are meant to be, Adam has been on his Ps and Qs to reemphasize his point to Chelsea that he’s different this go-around. And by extension, their relationship will be different. So far, Chelsea believes Adam, which made her feel comfortable to work with him at Newman Media. Ironically, it’s his job at Newman Media that might tear the couple apart… again.

In recent weeks, Chelsea made Adam promise not to just do his father’s meniacal bidding at Newman Media, which hasn’t been a promise easy to keep. These days, Victor (Eric Braeden) has painted a bullseye on nearly everyone in Genoa City without the last name Newman. In particular, Victor has it out for the Abbott men, and Chelsea takes objection to Victor’s feud with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Chelsea has made it abundantly clear to Adam that she doesn’t want him using Newman Media to go after Billy. She doesn’t want to see a mountain of bad press disparaging Billy as a person or his new venture, Abbott Communications.

Of course, this is in direct conflict with Victor’s order that Adam do this very thing. At the moment, Adam seems content with honoring Chelsea’s wishes, which has already earned him a stern warning from Victor. In an effort to get Victor off his back though, Adam is working on having Victor focus on a bigger distraction, one that presented itself the moment Aristotle Dumas invited the Newmans to his upcoming French bash (an event Adam wasn’t actually invited to attend).

With Victor likely to indeed be distracted by the Aristotle chaos, especially with The Mustache suspecting Aristotle is after Chancellor, you may be thinking Adam will successfully be able to keep his promise to Chelsea. Sadly, we think even with Victor backing off, Adam may still go after Billy because of Billy.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Every time Billy runs into Adam around town, Billy actually takes the opportunity to poke and prod the Newman heir. Prime example, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 4, Billy goes out of his way to make snide remarks to Adam. Billy taunts Adam about why the negative press about him and Abbott Communications hasn’t rolled out. Adam plays coy, pretending he’s waiting for the perfect time, but Billy has no clue Adam is trying his best not to go after him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering there is so much bad blood between the two men, which was only enhanced after Adam hooked up with Chelsea behind Billy’s back (again), we suspect that Billy continuing to poke Adam is like poking a bear. Billy is playing a dangerous game, one in which Adam could lash out and do exactly what Victor wants him to do and more.

Now, if Billy does provoke Adam into action, we have to wonder if Chelsea will stand by her man. While she would probably be furious with Adam’s actions, would she ultimately give him a pass, knowing how much Billy continues to press his buttons? That’s yet to be known.