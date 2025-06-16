The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s harsh punishment for Adam?

Over the years, we’ve come to learn a few things about The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). He’s a shrewd businessman, able to hold a grudge longer than anyone in Genoa City, a masterful tactician when it comes to his enemies and he demands loyalty from his family. Unfortunately for his family members, loyalty and obedience are often synonymous terms in his book.

Knowing what we know, we don’t see Adam’s (Mark Grossman) refusal to do his father’s bidding at Newman Media ending well. Victor has told his youngest son several times now that he wants Adam to use Newman Media to publish attack pieces against Billy (Jason Thompson), painting the Abbott as incompetent and an imbecile, among other things.

However, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been in Adam’s ear, telling him not to go after Billy. Call it guilt for cheating on Billy with Adam or a platonic love for Billy for helping bring her out of a dark time in her life, but Chelsea is adamant that Adam not use Newman Media to tear Billy down.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

So far, Adam has managed to stall his dad and honor Chelsea’s request. That hasn’t been easy, as Victor has been rather insistent and Billy has been poking Adam with insults. But before Victor left for Aristotle Dumas’ party, he made one final demand of his son.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 16, and Adam tells Chelsea that he won’t do what Victor asked and will just face the consequences when The Mustache returns to Genoa City.

We can’t help but suspect that while Chelsea is proud of Adam, Victor will likely be furious. The Newman patriarch may even retaliate, and the father/son duo could again find themselves at odds.

If we had to guess, there’s a good chance that Victor fires Adam for the umpteenth time and puts someone else in charge as CEO of Newman Media. That would be a real shame, considering Adam worked so hard over the last two years to earn his father’s trust and be welcomed back into the family business. But hey, Holden (Nathan Owens) is currently on the market for a job in Genoa City, so who’s to say Holden can step into Adam’s role?

Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Even if Victor doesn’t fire Adam completely, there’s always a chance he demotes Adam to COO of Newman Media and gives Adam a boss. That could still be Holden, or perhaps he places Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the company’s CEO chair. After all, with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) already as CEO of parent corporation Newman Enterprises and Victor far from retired, does Nick need to aid his sister?

One thing we don’t think Victor will do is kick Adam and Chelsea out of the other Newman Ranch. He’s still a family man after all. However, Victor doesn’t like it when people go rogue when he gives explicit instructions, so Adam should definitely brace himself.