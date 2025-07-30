Viewers throw Destination X under a bus for impenetrable clues comparing it to 1980s classic gameshow

Destination X, BBC One's new game show fronted by Rob Brydon, has left many viewers baffled by its clues, which are meant to help the contestants work out where they are.

And even viewers who could get the clues were bamboozled by the fact that the final location turned out to be somewhere completely different!

Indeed, fans of a certain age have laughed that it reminds them of the ridiculous clues Ted Rogers gave out on the legendary ITV show 3-2-1, which was on in the 1970s and 1980s.

The setup of the show seems simple enough with the contestants travelling around Europe in a blacked-out bus and getting clues on their travels before, at the end of the episode, having to mark with an X where they are. [Spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen episode 1].

However, many felt that they seemed to randomly end up in Paris despite all the clues (if you could unravel them) pointing to another part of France.

One viewer wrote on X: "So the majority of the French clues pointed to the Alsace [a region in northeastern France], but #DestinationX turned out to be Paris. Seems to me more about luck than probability."

The contestants travel in blacked-out coaches (Image credit: BBC)

Another concluded: " #DestinationX I don't understand the point of establishing all the clues they were in Alsace and then driving nearly 500km to Paris with no further clues to most of the contestants and expecting them to guess there?"

A further viewer wrote: "Thought I was doing really well with #DestinationX, picked up all the Alsace clues (given we were there 2 weeks ago so was convinced I'd be close... Obviously missed the part where they drive 500km away from where the majority of the episode is set so ended up way off”.

Many also mocked the clues themselves, which were at times rather obscure, and said it reminded them of 3-2-1!

If you don’t remember 3-2-1 it was mainly known for Ted doing something ridiculously fast with his fingers to indicate 3-2-1 and the baffling clues!

Ted Rogers and Dusty Bin on 3-2-1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Destination X is billed as a sort of cross between Race Across the World and The Traitors, but it remains to be seen if it will catch on as much as those shows.

Deborah exited at the end of the first episode after putting her X on the map furthest away from Paris. She looked shocked — like a lot of viewers — when she was kicked off the bus and looked up to see the Eiffel Tower. Ironically, she’d actually won the most special clues during the episode, which says something for the standard of clues!

The first two episodes of Destination X are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you prefer to watch on BBC One, it continues on Thursday evening at 9 pm on BBC One.