It’s General Hospital vs Young and the Restless on Celebrity Family Feud tonight, July 31
The daytime soaps go head-to-head on the classic game show.
Many of the biggest soap stars are coming to prime time, as the stars of both General Hospital and The Young and the Restless are competing on the July 31 episode of Celebrity Family Feud season 11 airing on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT.
Taking a break from the twists and turns happening in Port Charles and Genoa City, the casts of General Hospital and The Young and the Restless are now going to play the classic game show where they have to come up with the most popular answers to survey questions, all to raise money for their selected charities.
ABC’s General Hospital is going to be represented on the show by Finola Hughes (Anna Devane on the soap), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford), Rena Sofer (Lois Cerull), Tanisha Harper (Jordan Ashford) and Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos). Crossing over from CBS, team The Young and the Restless consists of Bryton James (Devon Hamilton-Winters), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson), Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman).
The soap grudge match is one game in the hour-long episode of Celebrity Family Feud. The other game will see teams led by Diplo and Laverne Cox go up against each other.
Bell shared a preview of their time on Celebrity Family Feud on Instagram:
Those who want to watch General Hospital and The Young and the Restless stars on Celebrity Family Feud live need to have either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service package. In terms of the latter, ABC is available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets) and YouTube TV.
If you’re not able to watch the game show when it airs live, the episode is going to be available to stream on-demand starting Friday, August 1, on Hulu (subscription required). Hulu is also the place to catch up with any episodes of General Hospital you may have missed; for The Young and the Restless episodes become available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus. You can also check out some of our latest General Hospital spoilers and The Young and the Restless spoilers.
Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC over the summer.
