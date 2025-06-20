Soaps spoilers for the week of June 23: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more

When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of June 23. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?

To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of June 23.

The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Well, the cat is out of the bag, as Billy Flynn has officially made his debut as Aristotle Dumas aka Cane Ashby. While Victor (Eric Braeden) wasn't surprised by the news, all of Cane's party guests are wondering why Cane pulled this elaborate ruse and what he's after. It looks like they will start to get some "answers" in the week ahead.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is concerned that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is spending too much time worrying about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the newly returned Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) so she needs to make a big move. But is Ridge ready for it?

And after secretly stalking Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her family, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is ready to move on...with Will (Crew Morrow)?

General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

We can't say enough how much we loathe Drew (Cameron Mathison) on General Hospital. Instead of letting Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) attempt to put the pieces of her life back together after losing custody of her kids, he continues to plot and scheme, now convincing her to marry him as a strategy to get her kids back from Michael (Rory Gibson). Willow is just setting herself up for more heartache.

Days of Our Lives

Dan Feuerriegel, Days of Our Lives (Image credit: Peacock)

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) still isn't revealing the name of his attacker, giving Xander a chance to move freely without being under investigation, but that doesn't mean things have improved with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Marlena (Deirdra Hall), Roman (Josh Taylor) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) worry about Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Beyond the Gates

Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Beyond the Gates fans are finally getting more insight into whatever Martin (Brandon Claybon) did now that a certain new country club waiter is on the scene. So, look for more details of that fateful night to spill out. Also, Will Ted (Keith Robinson) make any actual progress in saving his marriage, or will Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) continue to reject all his begging and pleading?

