Soaps spoilers for the week of June 23: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more
What's happening this week in daytime?
When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of June 23. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?
To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.
So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of June 23.
The Young and the Restless
Well, the cat is out of the bag, as Billy Flynn has officially made his debut as Aristotle Dumas aka Cane Ashby. While Victor (Eric Braeden) wasn't surprised by the news, all of Cane's party guests are wondering why Cane pulled this elaborate ruse and what he's after. It looks like they will start to get some "answers" in the week ahead.
Here's what's coming up on The Young and the Restless during the week of June 23.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is concerned that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is spending too much time worrying about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the newly returned Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) so she needs to make a big move. But is Ridge ready for it?
And after secretly stalking Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her family, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is ready to move on...with Will (Crew Morrow)?
Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of June 23.
General Hospital
We can't say enough how much we loathe Drew (Cameron Mathison) on General Hospital. Instead of letting Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) attempt to put the pieces of her life back together after losing custody of her kids, he continues to plot and scheme, now convincing her to marry him as a strategy to get her kids back from Michael (Rory Gibson). Willow is just setting herself up for more heartache.
Here's what's coming up on General Hospital during the week of June 23.
Days of Our Lives
Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) still isn't revealing the name of his attacker, giving Xander a chance to move freely without being under investigation, but that doesn't mean things have improved with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Marlena (Deirdra Hall), Roman (Josh Taylor) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) worry about Johnny (Carson Boatman).
Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives during the week of June 23.
Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates fans are finally getting more insight into whatever Martin (Brandon Claybon) did now that a certain new country club waiter is on the scene. So, look for more details of that fateful night to spill out. Also, Will Ted (Keith Robinson) make any actual progress in saving his marriage, or will Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) continue to reject all his begging and pleading?
Here's what's coming up on Beyond the Gates during the week of June 23.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
