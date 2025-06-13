General Hospital spoilers: Willow snaps and takes a page out of Nina’s old “criminal” playbook?

We’re not completely heartless when it comes to General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Don’t get us wrong, we were happy to see the judge in her custody battle with Michael (Rory Gibson) side with the Corinthos/Quartermaine heir. Heck, she’s been infuriating as she continues to follow the deplorable Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) down every wrong turn. But her complete breakdown in court was still gut-wrenching to watch.

As General Hospital viewers know, in the episode that aired on June 12, things got so bad that Willow wound up fainting and being taken to the hospital. There, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) told Willow she’d be getting a psych evaluation.

Speaking of the hospital, it’s believed that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), along with baby Daisy, are still there. That makes complete sense, considering Sasha just recently gave birth, and both mother and daughter are likely recovering.

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Troy Harvey)

With all that being said, we can’t help but feel as if the powers that be at General Hospital are laying the groundwork for history repeating itself. Years ago, Willow’s mother, Nina (Cynthia Watros), suffered from a mental breakdown of her own and stole Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Ava’s (Maura West) daughter, Avery. Is it possible that so completely distraught after losing custody of her children, Willow takes a page out of Nina’s book and kidnaps baby Daisy? Sure it is.

If our theory proves true, Willow would cause a widespread panic throughout Port Charles, and she’d have every powerful family in town hunting her down. Literally, the Scorpios, the Spencers, the Quartermaines and the Corinthos clans are all connected to the newborn. And if Willow commits the kidnapping, we have to think about how this would all come to an end. Would Nina find her daughter first to talk some sense into her? Would the voice of reason somehow become Drew?

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Should Willow turn to a life of crime due to this custody outcome, we suspect her criminal tenure will ultimately end with her spending a stint at Shadybrook Sanitarium or Ferncliff Asylum. But that may be for the best. Not for nothing, Willow probably should get to the bottom of how she became so susceptible to Drew’s callous manipulation in the first place.

On a final note, we hate to disparage anyone’s skills as a mother (even in the soap world), but Nina should feel guilty here. She could have helped stop this Drew trainwreck if she had just been honest about him with her daughter. So it bears asking: “Was Carly (Laura Wright) right, and is Nina a bad mother?”

