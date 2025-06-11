General Hospital spoilers: Willow loses custody, and Drew makes a bold move to keep her under his influence?

It looks like General Hospital fans won’t have to wait too long for the verdict of Michael (Rory Gibson) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) custody hearing, as it’s been teased that the judge will reach a decision during the week of June 9.

Call it wishful thinking, but we suspect the moment the court is dismissed for the final time in this case, Michael will be granted full custody of Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko). Whether it be because the judge truly sees the harm in the kids being raised near Drew (Cameron Mathison) or someone paid the judge to sway things in Michael’s favor, we can’t help but hope the young children are placed with their father as Willow continues to fall for Drew’s scheming and tricks.

If our hunch proves correct, we sadly think Drew will use the loss as an opportunity to further sink his manipulative hooks into Willow. As we see it, Drew may try to make one of two bold moves that would leave us shaking our heads in disgust (we already find the character repulsive).

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Our first guess is that Drew might offer Willow a new family as a “consolation prize.” After he tries to reassure her that the judge got the decision wrong and he’ll use all his power to make sure a reversal is made on the custody ruling, Drew might propose that he and Willow get married, she adopt Scout (Cosette Abinante) and they get started on having kids of their own. While some would be repulsed by the suggestion of trying to start an instant new family right away that doesn’t include their own children, we can’t say Willow would feel that way. Lately, everything Drew says registers as right in her mind.

If this isn’t the move Drew makes, we suspect he could just suggest that Willow pick up and move with him to Washington, DC, leaving Port Charles behind. During the hearing, it was revealed that he bought property there (which he should have, considering he’s a congressman), so he may want Willow to move with him and Scout. Which would effectively isolate her from Nina (Cynthia Watros) as well.

Now Willow may initially resist an idea that puts distance between her and her children, but again, Drew has become very good at convincing her to do whatever he wants. He may say it’s good for them to relocate as they work to figure out how to get her kids, and she might agree.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Of course, regardless of what Drew proposes, we have to think Willow will finally wake up to the real Drew Cain one of these days. Heck, maybe Nina finally reveals all to make Willow realize that she’s destroyed her life for a selfish and loathsome human being. Or perhaps the bombshell drops that Willow has been dating Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) this whole time as he pretends to be Drew.

Having said all of that, we have to wonder how Willow changes her perception in Port Charles and among General Hospital fans at home. Right now, Drew may be the most disliked man in all of daytime, but she doesn’t exactly have a bountiful fan club.