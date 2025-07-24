General Hospital spoilers: Willow and Drew’s wedding leads to a shocking kidnapping?

General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) certainly don’t have a fan club over here. Like many viewers of the soap, we find their relationship revolting and exhausting, and can’t wait until the #Drillow train comes to an end. Along those lines, we’ll be happy to see Drew’s overall downfall as he’s become the most infuriating character in all of daytime.

Anyway, at the moment, the couple remains committed to each other, and they’re taking their steps to walk down the aisle during the week of July 21.

Despite Nina (Cynthia Watros) trying to caution her daughter about taking such a step, Michael (Rory Gibson) reiterating that marrying Drew will further strain their co-parenting arrangement and Portia (Brook Kerr) revealing to Willow that Drew is blackmailing her, nothing seems to be deterring Willow from her pending nuptials.

Cameron Mathison and Katelyn MacMullen in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Now, there’s always the possibility that Nina could finally do what she should have done months ago and confess to sleeping with Drew before Drew turned his attention to Willow. However, she's been holding onto that secret for over a year, and she even betrayed Sonny (Maurice Benard) to keep it, so we can’t count on her to be brave enough now.

To be clear, we aren’t saying the wedding will go off without a hitch and Drew and Willow will sail off into the sunset in marital bliss. After all, this is the soap world. With that being said, we can imagine their wedding leading to something big. Something shocking. If we had to guess, we’re talking about a kidnapping.

We can’t forget that Willow was just stalking baby Daisy. So if someone is going to be doing the abducting here, it’s a strong chance it’s her.

Perhaps Nina actually does tell Willow about her own romps in the hay with Drew, and that makes Willow snap. Maybe she comes to realize she’s thrown her whole life away for Drew, not knowing who he really is. Desperate to regain some control, she seeks out her kids at the Quartermaines and kidnaps them, fleeing from town. Considering both her mother and sister have committed kidnapping before, Willow may join the family tradition.

Kathleen Gati in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

However, allow us to propose the idea that Willow abducts no one, but she is abducted. Since arriving back in Port Charles, Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has been the only one to see just how bad of shape Willow is in and wants to actually take steps to help her. Considering Obrecht tends to be a bit unconventional in her methods to “help,” we’re considering the possibility that she kidnaps Willow to save her.

Let’s say Obrecht does kidnap Willow, before or after the wedding. Well, we think Obrecht could stash her at the infamous Ferncliff Asylum to get the psychological assistance she desperately needs. Willow likely wouldn’t be appreciative at first, but she may come to realize that her great-aunt just wants to stop this downward spiral.

Of course, a kidnapping storyline hasn’t been confirmed. We just have a theory that a kidnapping is on the horizon.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.