General Hospital spoilers: Willow learns damaging information about Drew?

When it comes to General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), her naivete is beyond frustrating. She walks around Port Charles with the thickest rose-colored glasses when it comes to Drew (Cameron Mathison), believing everything the loathsome congressman says. Things have gotten so bad that Willow puts Drew above everyone in her life.

Having said that, we have to believe the veil will drop soon and Willow will realize that Drew is not this great man she envisions him to be. As viewers know, not only was Drew sleeping with her mother Nina (Cynthia Watros) right before pivoting his attention to Willow, but Drew has actively been sabotaging any pathway Michael (Rory Gibson) and Willow had toward civility and co-parenting. Drew also blackmailed Portia (Brook Kerr), framed Tracy (Jane Elliot) for drugging him and who can forget him trying to move the Quartermaine crypt. Adding to all this is the fact that he’s been manipulating Willow for months, which has us firmly believing that this Drew is actually Shiloh, but we digress for now.

With so many vile things to learn about Drew, we think she may learn one of them in the very near future. Let’s revisit that bit about Drew sabotaging Michael and Willow’s co-parenting relationship.

Cameron Mathison and Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Not too long ago, having taken Jason’s (Steve Burton) advice, Willow went to visit Michael in Germany in hopes of hashing things out and avoiding a heated court battle. To her surprise, when she arrived at the European clinic, a receptionist told her that Michael refused to see her. This couldn’t have been further from the truth, as Michael didn’t even know she was at the clinic. Drew paid the receptionist to lie, wanting to create a greater rift been the soon-to-be exes.

At the present, no one knows about Drew’s little stunt. However, we think there’s a good chance that Willow learns of it over the course of these custody proceedings. It’s not hard to imagine future conversations being had about Willow’s attempt to come to a resolution with Michael, and Michael replying that he has no idea she flew to Germany to see him. Then one thing leads to another, and all roads lead back to Drew.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

If this were to happen, would Willow instantly split with Drew? We don’t think so. But Willow may start to consider that Drew isn’t a perfect angel. If Willow learns of this Germany news in addition to hearing about Drew sleeping with Nina, perhaps Willow may finally awaken and dump him. Unfortunately for Willow, we think it may all be a little too late, as we predict she’ll lose everything because of Drew and really have herself to blame.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.