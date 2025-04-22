General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s accident leads to Drew’s lowest blow yet?

For almost a year now, we’ve wondered just how low General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) can go. Every time we suspect he’s hit his lowest level of depravity, he shocks us by doing something else that enrages the residents of Port Charles and General Hospital viewers at home.

Drew has literally gone from chivalrous hero, sacrificing life and limb for Carly (Laura Wright) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), to the scumbag sleeping with his nephew/business partner’s wife. Of course, he slept with Willow after secretly sleeping with her mother. Then, as his affair with Willow blew up thanks to the nanny cam footage, Drew stuck his nose in Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow’s affairs as Michael was left fighting for his children and his life at the same time. (We still have a bone to pick with Drew for convincing Willow to use Michael’s medical scare as a bargaining chip.)

In the midst of all this, Drew has also been antagonizing Traci (Jane Elliot). Although Drew thought hiding behind his newly acquired political power would be enough to go toe to toe with Traci, he’s quickly learned that her bite is actually bigger than her bark, especially with Monica (Leslie Charleson) in her corner. Not only has Drew been tossed out of the Quartermaine mansion, but he’s also been stripped of the Quartermaine name.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Adding to this list, Drew has become adamant that he’s going to see to it that Sonny (Maurice Benard) loses his pier, continues to provoke Carly, is blackmailing Portia (Brooke Kerr) and is battling it out with Curtis (Donnell Turner).

With all that being said, we suspect Drew may go even lower. Recently on General Hospital, Willow signed guardianship papers putting Drew in charge of the kids she shares with Michael if something were to happen to her (we still don’t understand how that works with Michael being alive and well, but we digress). We suspect a bold move like that could foreshadow that the document will soon be put to the test.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

It’s not hard to imagine that Willow gets in a car accident stateside, or she attempts to visit Michael in Germany and something happens to her plane. Either way, she could be left incapacitated for a bit, and Drew could use the opportunity to take control of Michael’s children.

This would likely infuriate the Quartermaine, Corinthos and Spencer clans, but Drew probably wouldn’t care. In fact, we think he could do the downright despicable thing of using the kids as pawns in his feuds. He may threaten to withhold them from the Quartermaines unless he gets use of the name back, may only allow Sonny to see them if he agrees to move his pier and may be spiteful to Carly, banning her from her grandchildren altogether.

Now we hate to think Drew would go this far, but we can’t rule out the possibility that Drew would even hire someone to temporarily kidnap Willow to get her out of Port Charles so he could make these blackmail deals happen. This sounds awful, but Drew’s actions over the past year leave us to assume nothing is off limits for this new soap villain.