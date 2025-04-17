General Hospital spoilers: Drew’s mayor plot leads to the unthinkable?

It’s starting to appear as if General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) just can’t help but be a jerk and rile up everyone in Port Charles (and viewers at home). As if it weren’t bad enough that he’s inserting himself in Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) affairs, going toe-to-toe with Carly (Laura Wright) in the process, but he’s determined to go to war with Traci (Jane Elliot) and the Quartermaines, while also making an enemy of Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Adding to his list of enemies, there’s Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny (Maurice Benard). For weeks, he’s painted Laura to the public as an unfit mayor who is likely corrupt due to her closeness to the kingpin. This, of course, is part of his larger plan to build the esplanade using Sonny’s pier, which the Corinthos patriarch refuses to give up and Drew hopes to take using eminent domain. Then, in the General Hospital episode airing on April 17, Drew proposed to his political crony, Ezra (Daniel Cosgrove), that he should run to replace Laura as mayor.

We'd venture to say Drew is eventually going to get what’s coming to him. Sure, we think Willow will dump him when she learns that he slept with her mother and has been lying about it, but we think this esplanade venture could blow up in his face in a big way too. We can imagine one of three scenarios taking place.

Carlo Rota, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

First, there’s a chance that Drew’s political career implodes before the residents of Port Charles vote on the esplanade, and they turn on anything and anyone endorsed by him. With Drew holding onto this secret about Nina (Cynthia Watros) and him jumping into an alliance with Sidwell (Carlo Rota), who is up to something incredibly nefarious and likely illegal, Drew could be surrounded in political scandal in the near future that puts him at risk of losing his congressional seat. If that rings true, his esplanade plans for Sonny’s pier may tank, and his endorsement of Ezra as mayor could backfire. It’s worth mentioning that if Sidwell’s true criminal activity is exposed, the plans for the overall esplanade could go up in flames.

We can imagine a scenario in which Drew miscalculates his overall influence in Port Charles. Laura carries a lot of weight in town and would likely get endorsed by every major family in Port Charles for re-election. Additionally, while Sonny has his fair share of enemies, they all despise Drew more, so anything with Drew's seal of approval may automatically push them to support the opposite, in this case being Laura as mayor and Sonny maintaining control of his property.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

The last possibility may sound like a stretch, and truly the unthinkable, but just go along with us. Let’s say Drew is able to claim a victory with the esplanade and targets Laura’s job next. With Sonny looking for a way to retire from the underworld and his piers being taken (at a hefty cost to the city and state), he officially would have an out and time on his hands. Laura could grow tired of politics and decide she would rather spend more time with Ace and the rest of her family. So instead of her running again, perhaps the one and only Sonny decides to run for mayor against Ezra instead.

Now we understand, Sonny has a lengthy arrest record and even once went to prison for the murder of AJ (Sean Kanan). However, to our recollection, other than the murder of AJ, all the other arrests yielded no prison time, and even with his homicide conviction, he was pardoned by the governor of New York.

Additionally, Sonny has donated tons of money over the years to various charities in town, and for better or worse, he was as valuable as police officers when major threats surfaced, like the Zacchara family and Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roché).

We should also add that Sonny would hardly be the first person with a rap sheet to run for mayor of Port Charles and win. Both Laura and Luke (Anthony Geary) have been involved in murderous plots, and yet served as mayor of the fictional town.