General Hospital’s Drew should have learned to stop messing with Tracy Quartermaine

Drew (Cameron Mathison) humiliated himself again this week when Tracy (Jane Elliot) set him up at another press conference. Even though he’s a world-class jerk and a narcissist, Drew’s also an accomplished person with a long military career and now a political career, so it’s baffling that he keeps underestimating Tracy Quartermaine.

It’s not just Tracy’s money or connections that give her the advantage over Drew, she has many more years of scheming under her belt than he has. Not to mention she’s gone up against much tougher adversaries than Drew.

If Drew doesn’t learn to respect Tracy’s intelligence, she’s going to keep walking him like a dog. And even though I never get tired of seeing Congressman Cutthroat humiliated, at some point Drew has to realize he can’t beat Tracy.

Drew got too comfortable

One of the reasons why Drew keeps thinking he can beat Tracy is that so far she hasn’t put a full stop to their petty squabbles. Going to court to stop him from using the Quartermaine name made Drew think Tracy was just a petty old woman. Maybe that’s why she did it, to lure him into thinking she was a weak opponent who would be focused on petty grudges.

The fight over using the Quartermaine name, the battle over the crypt, having Drew banned from the Quartermaine mansion were distractions that made Drew think he could easily get the upper hand in a fight with Tracy. It’s ironic that someone who is a master manipulator himself got manipulated by Tracy.

But like most bullies, Drew isn’t playing the long game when it comes to Tracy. Every time he gets a small win it boosts his confidence that he can get what he wants and humiliate her. And she lets him get those small wins so she can clobber him later on, which is exactly what she did at that humiliating press conference.

Martin and Drew never saw Tracy coming

Martin (Michael E. Knight) really thought that Tracy had caved to Drew’s demand that she let him use the Quartermaine name and that she would make that ridiculous public statement claiming him as part of the family. Considering how often he and Tracy have faced off, Martin definitely should have known better. He and Drew never saw Tracy and Cody (Josh Kelly) coming.

As soon as Tracy agreed to attend the press conference Martin should have sensed something was up. But he and Drew share a wildly inflated sense of their own importance when it comes to winning.

Tracy played Martin like a fiddle, because she knows how to read people. After the press conference she told Cody she knew if he keep quiet Martin would immediately assume that Cody was going to reveal something bad about Tracy and insist he speak. Which is exactly what happened, and led to Cody saying he bought the ketamine for Hades, and just left it in Tracy’s car by mistake.

Now Drew looks even more foolish, and he and Martin have made it clear they are out to get Tracy Quartermaine. That means the people of Port Charles won’t believe anything Drew says about Tracy now, because he has a history of trying to publicly discredit her and humiliating himself instead.

Battling Tracy is Drew’s biggest fight

Cameron Mathison in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Right now Drew is trying to win battles on several fronts. He is trying to get Willow (Katelynn MacMullen) to marry him and get her kids back. Drew is one of the main players in the esplanade project, so the referendum vote about the piers coming up will have an impact on his career. There’s also his fight to get Laura (Genie Francis) voted out as mayor of Port Charles.

But Drew’s fight with Tracy is his most important battle. Tracy has the money and influence to bring his political career to an end. And he’s given her plenty of ammunition to use against him with his ego-driven reckless pettiness. If Tracy really focuses on destroying him she easily could.

I think so far she hasn’t really brought the full impact of her influence down on him because it amuses her to have someone to humiliate; Drew is a fun toy for her. But if Drew doesn’t step up his game Tracy will take him down once and for all.

The Quartermaine family

Family is the most important thing to Tracy, especially the legacy of the Quartermaine family. She will never take any chances when it comes to her grandchildren or other family members. If Drew and Willow do get married there is no way that Tracy is going to let Drew and Willow get custody of the kids she shares with her great-nephew Michael Corinthos (Rory Gibson).

Tracy will do whatever it takes to make sure that all the legitimate members of the Quartermaine family are safe and thriving. Drew is going to learn the hard way just how smart and ruthless Tracy can be if he does try to take the kids away from Michael. I think he will keep underestimating her though, and it will be extremely satisfying to watch her destroy him.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.