General Hospital spoilers: Drew’s deplorable new low sets up a major murder mystery?

In all my time watching daytime soaps, I can’t recall ever having more vitriol for a character than what I have for General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison). Every time I think he’s hit his rock bottom of moral depravity, he does something even more disgusting.

This time, in the General Hospital episode that aired on June 9, after seeing Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Rory Gibson) with their kids, seemingly happy to look at Michael’s new daughter Daisy, a desperate Drew did the unthinkable to prevent Willow and Michael from reaching a truce. He saw Wiley (Viron Weaver) sitting on a bench in the hospital hallway and purposefully had a nearby conversation with Ric (Rick Hearst), in which Drew told the lawyer, “Willow and I need custody of Wiley and Amelia, because now that Michael has the new baby, he doesn’t want Wiley and Amelia anymore.”

The words devastated Wiley, and understandably so. What kid wants to hear their parent doesn’t want them? Thankfully, Michael came around shortly thereafter, and he was able to reassure his son that he loves him and certainly wants him and Amelia.

Rory Gibson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

When Michael told Willow what Drew said in earshot of Wiley, she protested in disbelief that Drew would say that. She even proposed that Wiley misunderstood Drew. An outraged Michael chastised Willow for again choosing Drew over their kids.

Honestly, I hope Willow is stripped of custody and is left with supervised visitation with her kids outside of the presence of Drew. My patience for her naivety has run out, and she needs to see what Drew is really costing her. This may sound harsh, but this has all gotten ridiculous (plus, it’s the soap world).

With all that being said, I just don’t see how General Hospital writers can redeem Drew at this point with the other residents of Port Charles (or with viewers at home). Short of it being revealed that Drew is actually Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), which is something I’ve previously theorized, I think the only way forward for Drew is a prison cell or a grave. Considering it would be hard to pin an actual crime on him, his murder is more likely, or at the very least, attempted murder.

Along those lines, if someone does decide they’ve had enough of Drew, who might take matters into their own murderous hands? Well, the soap world loves a good murder mystery, so if my hunch is correct, then a few suspects will emerge.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

If I had to guess, Willow may be the person to actually try and take out Drew. When she finally realizes all the manipulative things he’s done to her and her kids, she might snap in a blind rage. Ironically, though, I think Nina (Cynthia Watros) would step up for her daughter and claim responsibility, wanting to protect Willow and feeling as if she could probably beat the odds in a court of law.

I’m getting ahead of myself, of course, so for now I’ll have to do like other General Hospital viewers and just wait to see what happens next. Let’s all hope Drew’s epic downfall comes sooner rather than later.