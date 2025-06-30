General Hospital spoilers: Port Charles rocked by a murder?

Tensions are running high on General Hospital these days on several fronts. Not only has Drew (Cameron Mathison) become the most hated person in Port Charles, with several people who wouldn’t mind if the congressman were eliminated altogether, but also, a mob war is brewing. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) are set for an epic clashing as seen in the following preview, and this could be a deadly affair that definitely claims a life or two?

Gangsters at War | General Hospital Promo (June 30th, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Oh, and we can’t forget that Anna (Finola Hughes), Jason (Steve Burton), Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Emma (Braedyn Bruner) are all out for Dalton (Daniel Goddard). The college professor is up to something criminally nefarious, and with everyone in hot pursuit of him, his takedown may not end with him in prison.

Despite our not too long ago stating that there were too many deaths happening on General Hospital, we suspect a death is coming this summer. There are several scenarios in which one can occur. So if our hunch proves correct, the question arises as to who may be the unfortunate soul to be taken out?

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

If we had to guess, we have three people in mind. First up is Drew. Honestly, with the number of people who loathe him lately, his storyline almost warrants a whodunit murder mystery. While some may think a potential murder mystery lends itself to an “overdone” soap plot, we selfishly wouldn’t mind the Drew character off the show (the congressman is absolutely infuriating).

We also think there’s a chance that Marco (Adrian Anchondo) or Natalia (Eva LaRue) could find themselves in the morgue thanks to Sonny and Sidewell’s feud. Not long ago, Sidwell levied a veiled threat against Sonny and brought up Sonny’s desire to protect his family.

We couldn’t help but think Sidwell may soon ironically find himself suffering a deeply personal loss instead, and no one is closer to Sidwell than his son and ex-wife. Plus, Natalia in particular seems to be spiraling out of control in recent scenes, which makes us question if show writers are hinting that her time is up in Port Charles.

Chris McKenna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Our final guess for the newly murdered Port Charles resident is Jack. We think it’s only a matter of time before the truth is revealed about Jack covering up a murder for Josslyn and subsequently recruiting her into the WSB. When Carly (Laura Wright) learns this, she’ll probably hit the roof in anger and break up with him, severing his only close tie in town. With no connection, we have to wonder if writers would let him become a casualty of this whole Dalton investigation. (Although, we can also picture things with Carly ending and Jack starting a romance of sorts with Anna [Finola Hughes]).

A General Hospital summer murder at this juncture is just a theory. However, it just seems as if everything is aligning for one to occur.