General Hospital spoilers: the Nurses Ball mystery guest rocks Drew’s world?

Over on General Hospital, it’s time for the 2025 Nurses Ball, and that means fans can expect a few choreographed routines, a couple of song selections and the real reason we can’t wait to watch the festivities unfold — explosive drama!

As shown in the teaser for the General Hospital episodes airing the week of May 19, beyond Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) wrestling in the middle of Carly’s living room (a fight that was bound to happen given their history with each other), it looks like a surprise guest is “crashing” the Nurses Ball. Judging by the faces, the person showing up will likely shock all those in attendance.

It's Showtime | General Hospital Promo (May 19th, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Now doing some thinking (perhaps wishful thinking at that), we’ve managed to come up with two people this mystery person could be. We imagine both would rock all of Port Charles and would absolutely help bring Drew (Cameron Mathison) down to size. And if you’re like us, watching Drew squirm in any fashion is a reason to smile. He’s arguably become the most irritating person in all of daytime.

Our first guest is Michael. We’ve said time and time again that Michael’s presence is needed back in town, especially with Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) looming custody battle with Carly over Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko). He’s the only person who could put a stop to this nasty battle in court. Michael could also be the individual to break Drew’s spell over Willow.

So far, no one knows that Drew sabotaged Willow’s trip to see Michael in Germany by paying a clinic employee to ensure Michael and Willow didn’t see each other. If Willow tells Michael that she flew to Europe to see him, and he shares that he never knew she was there to turn her away, it likely wouldn’t be long before the soon-to-be exes put two and two together to learn of Drew’s latest dubious deed. Since Nina doesn’t have the guts to tell Willow that she slept with Drew to destroy #Drillow, Michael unearthing this other explosive secret could sink the unpopular couple.

If Michael isn’t the mystery guest, our other hunch is that the person showing up to rattle Drew’s cage is Drew. A few weeks ago, we floated the theory that Drew’s abysmal behavior over the last year could be explained by the fact that he’s literally not himself. That Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) was actually pretending to be him.

Coby Ryan McLaughlin, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Of course, there are a lot of reasons why this theory may sound a bit ridiculous, with the main two being, Shiloh allegedly died and he would have had to get plastic surgery to look like Drew. However, in the soap world, they are both possible.

Let’s say Shiloh kidnapped the real Drew sometime after Drew was stabbed in prison and was recovering at the hospital (which would align with the timeframe of his changed behavior). Since then, Drew has been held hostage somewhere, dying to get back to his loved ones, while Shiloh has been pretending to be him, thirsty for money and power. Not for nothing, Shiloh has a history of manipulating Willow, and that’s exactly what Drew has been doing lately.

If the real Drew somehow escaped and pops up at the Nurses Ball to confront Shiloh pretending to be Drew, all of Port Charles would be gobsmacked. Heck, General Hospital viewers would finally find themselves in a position where they could entertain giving Drew a clean slate and not loathing him.

Again, these are just our guesses for the Nurses Ball mystery attendee, but hey, here’s hoping a Drew or “Drew” takedown is in the works.