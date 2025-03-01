General Hospital’s Nina wasted her chance to make Willow turn on Drew

On General Hospital, this whole Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) relationship mess could have been stopped early on if Nina (Cynthia Watros) had told Willow in the beginning that she and Drew were sleeping together.

Before Willow became so bewitched by Drew, the news that he was sleeping with her mother probably would have been enough to end Willow’s interest in Drew. For most people, finding out their crush was sleeping with their mom would be a deal-breaker.

But Nina let that leverage slip through her fingers and now it’s too late to use it. If she tells Willow now about her relationship with Drew, Willow will ask Nina why she didn’t reveal that information a long time ago. Which is a valid question honestly. She will assume that Nina is just telling her to try and break up her relationship with Drew, which would drive Willow even closer to Drew.

At this point, Nina telling Willow about her relationship with Drew would do the exact opposite of what Nina wants, which is for Willow to leave him. And Nina probably knows that, which is why she was sneaking around Drew’s house trying to find more dirt on him that she could reveal to Willow.

Nina better act fact

Katelyn MacMullen and Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

I was hoping that when Willow told Drew she needed time before moving in with him that meant she was having second thoughts. But I was wrong.

Now that Willow is moving in with Drew and bringing her kids along as well, it’s going to take something huge for her to break up with him. She won’t want to move the kids again once they’re settled in Drew’s house, and she won’t want to be drifting again like she has been.

Willow wants stability, safety and to be taken care of. If she latches onto Drew’s home as her safe place, she will overlook any flaw of Drew’s rather than face the truth and lose what makes her feel secure.

She already has totally overlooked Drew lying to the police about Jason (Steve Burton) being with Drew the night Cyrus (Jeff Kober) disappeared. That’s a good indication she’s willing to believe Drew over anyone else, possibly even over Nina.

If Nina did choose to tell Willow now that she and Drew had a relationship, Willow would probably assume that her mother was jealous because Drew picked her. That’s terrible, but so is Willow, so it would make sense. And Willow and Nina have definitely not had a great relationship in the past which could influence how Willow would react to the news.

So if Nina can’t use the information about her relationship with Drew to convince Willow that Drew is a terrible person, what can she use to break them up?

What’s in the safe?

I’m a little surprised that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) pointed Nina in the direction of the combination of the safe and left her alone to sift around in Drew’s papers.

But since she did, Nina better find some proof of Drew being slimy in there. She could find business records, financial papers or other documents that prove Drew is a shady player. However, I’m not sure any evidence that Nina would find in the house would be enough to convince Willow to leave Drew. There are some people who just have blinders on when they’re in a relationship and just can’t accept that the person they love is actually an awful human being.

Willow’s deep need to be "rescued" outweighs normal common sense. Now that Drew has “rescued” her from having to be a functional person she is totally devoted to him and dependent on him.

When Michael comes back

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Michael (formerly Chad Duell) is out of the picture for now but presumably is coming back at some point. It’s not going to look good for Willow’s custody case that she moved out of the Quartmaine’s mansion and moved the kids in with her boyfriend while their father was recovering from horrific injuries.

If the information that Nina finds in Drew’s house isn’t enough to make Willow see what a horrible person Drew is, maybe it will be enough to help Michael get custody of the kids.

If Nina tells Michael that she and Drew had a relationship and gives him proof of Drew’s bad deeds that she finds in the house, Michael could use that information against Willow in court.

Of course, Nina doesn’t want to hurt her daughter. But at this point, Willow is so bewitched by Drew and what he’s offering her, that if Nina really wants to save Willow, she may need to work with Michael to do it.