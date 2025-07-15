The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon and Sheila question Luna's death?

Now that Sheila has been told that Luna didn’t survive surgery on The Bold and the Beautiful, will she and Deacon accept her loss, or will they start to ask more questions?

If Deacon (Sean Kanan) hadn’t persisted with questioning Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death (nine toes for the win!), then they never would have discovered that Sugar, Sheila’s body double, was keeping Sheila locked up.

We have to think that Sheila will want to see Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) body, but if Li (Naomi Matsuda) took Luna away, then there will be no body to be seen. This will likely lead both Sheila and Deacon to start asking questions. And when there are no logical answers to those questions, then Sheila and Deacon will have even more reasons to wonder what’s really going on.

For Deacon, not knowing Luna’s whereabouts is more of an issue of personal safety. He knows she’s dangerous, and he knows that everyone he loves is a target, including Sheila, because Luna already shot Sheila. So what’s to stop her from doing it again? Unlike his quest to find Sheila, which was rooted in his love for her, Deacon asking questions will be more about finding out where she really is to keep people safe.

At the moment, Sheila is probably the only person who truly cares about the fate of her granddaughter. Oddly enough, Luna’s other grandmother (and also aunt), Li, suddenly sprouted feelings for the young woman and seems to be on a journey to give Luna a fresh start at life by sneaking her out of the hospital. (This is pure speculation, but we have to think Li took Luna somewhere to keep her from going back to jail and used the “she died in recovery” excuse to cover it up.)

Sheila would be a great accomplice for Li. She’s going to need help with Luna’s recovery, and Sheila would be willing to step in, so long as Deacon isn’t aware of it. It’s hard to imagine a world where Li and Sheila would work together, but then again, we never imagined Li having any sympathy for Luna, either.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.