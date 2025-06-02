The Bold and the Beautiful: has Sheila truly changed?

Sheila is stuck between a rock and a hard place in The Bold and the Beautiful: tell her granddaughter to leave or risk allowing something horrible to befall her son. Her decision will reveal a lot about whether she has truly changed.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is spiraling out of control and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has a front-row seat to watch it happen. What started out as malicious mischief has now turned into threats of violence, including harming Electra (Laneya Grace) and killing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Sheila warned Luna that she has to control her impulsiveness, but now she’s seeing that her granddaughter either isn’t capable of it or she just doesn’t care about consequences. For Luna, nothing matters unless she gets what she wants. That mindset could hurt a lot of people.

Sheila’s first piece of advice to Luna was to leave town, telling her that she needs to go and figure out who she is and how she wants to take advantage of the second chance she’s been given. Nonplussed, Luna pointed out that Sheila didn’t leave town, and she’s around the people she hurt all the time.

With Luna’s ideas to get Steffy and Electra out of the way growing more and more dangerous, Sheila has a choice to make and ultimately her decision will reveal how much she’s changed. Either she goes along with Luna’s schemes, or she puts a stop to it.

(Image credit: CBS)

At this point, everything in Sheila’s life could come crashing down thanks to Luna. She’s built a beautiful life with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and she’s trying to stay on track herself; Luna’s presence, while enjoyable at first, is now putting everything at risk and Sheila has to make a decision.

Old Sheila would likely see Luna’s plans as a means to an end. Luna getting rid of Steffy would be helpful in clearing a path for Sheila to see Finn (Tanner Novlan) and her grandson. However, New Sheila realizes that hurting Steffy would destroy Finn and possibly push him away even more.

Sheila can still achieve her goals, but now she can do it by doing the right thing and turning Luna in to the authorities before someone gets hurt. Not only will it prove that she’s a changed woman, but it could also have the bonus effect of showing Steffy and Finn that she’s watching over them. Perhaps, some day, that could lead to some kind of relationship with her family.

For now, though, Sheila needs to be very careful because Luna is devious. She set up her own mother to take the blame for Tom and Hollis’ murders and we wouldn’t put it past her to do the same with Shelia if it comes down to it. For Sheila’s (and everyone’s) sake, Luna needs to go back to prison where she belongs.