Did Sheila just make things worse for Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful?

It seems that the worst thing you can do with a serial killer is to tell them no, and that’s exactly what Sheila did in the June 2 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Did she just put Steffy in greater danger?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has just discovered that her granddaughter may not be as sweet and innocent as she claimed. Luna (Lisa Yamada) initially insisted that she wasn’t herself when she killed Tom and Hollis, and almost killed Steffy, but now the veil has been lifted, and we’re likely seeing the real Luna for the very first time.

Luna doesn’t like to be told that she can’t do something. Luna thinks she’s entitled to whatever she wants because she was denied things as a child; it’s even worse when she thinks she’s facing off against entitled people, like Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace), who grew up with everything they ever wanted.

At first, it was all fun and games as Sheila encouraged her granddaughter to pursue whatever made her happy, even if it included flirting with Will (Crew Morrow). Now, though, the harmless flirting has given way to full-fledged obsession, and Sheila knows that this is a very dangerous path. Both Will and Finn (Tanner Novlan) have told Luna to stay away, which only seems to make her want them in her life even more.

Lisa Yamada, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Sheila can see what’s happening with Luna, and it’s not good. Sheila has committed her fair share of crimes in the past, and she knows what happens when fixation and obsession take over. Luna refuses to accept that Finn doesn’t want her in his life, and she firmly believes that if Steffy is out of the way — permanently — then she would finally be able to enjoy a relationship with her father.

Sheila knows that this is a very dangerous game, and she’s also fiercely protective of her son. While having Steffy out of the way would be a means to an end for Sheila, she also knows that losing his wife would destroy Finn’s life, and that of her grandson. There’s no way that she’s going to allow that to happen, which is why she told Luna to pack her things and leave town.

However, in telling Luna “no,” Sheila may have made things even worse for Luna. The young double murderer now believes that her solution is the only solution, and no matter how many times she’s told not to do something, she’s going to do it anyway. And even if she gets caught, she can manipulate people around her so that they believe she’s just an innocent victim who had a bad childhood.

Sheila has now seen “the real” Luna, and she doesn’t like what she’s seeing. Sheila wants to protect Finn and Steffy, but in trying to protect them, she may have made things worse because Luna isn’t going to stop until she gets what she wants.